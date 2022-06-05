EXCLUSIVE! Gunjan Bhatia enters LSD's Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan

She is holding Mohan responsible for her daughter's death, and she doesn't want Gungun to stay with her daughter's killer so her angst shall be revealed with every passing episode. And currently, she has begun on a positive note but the character does have a lot of space to add more layers to it.
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 18:08
Gunjan Bhatia

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment. 

Now, the breaking news is that Gunjan Bhatia is all set to enter the show as Tulsi's mother. A source close to the show revealed details about her character, she is holding Mohan responsible for her daughter's death, and she doesn't want Gungun to stay with her daughter's killer so her angst shall be revealed with every passing episode. And currently, she has begun on a positive note but the character does have a lot of space to add more layers to it. 

Currently, Radha leaves Mohan's house. Meanwhile, Rahul instigates Gungun against Mohan. She gets upset and leaves the house. Tulsi's spirit tries to stop her but is unable to do so. Later, Mohan starts looking for Gungun but is unable to find her. He scolds everyone and asks them to look for her as well. But Tulsi's brother kidnaps Gungun. 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 18:08

