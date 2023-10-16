Exclusive! Had predicted that Krishna Kaul will play the hero one day while shooting for Puncch Beat: Rushad Rana

MUMBAI: Rushad Rana is one of the most loved actors on television. While he has end number of unconventional roles in his kitty, he is currently seen in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya which stars Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul in titular roles.

Rushad, in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, shared his experience shooting for the show. He mentioned, “It has been a wonderful time on the sets. Infact, Ever since the show launched, I had shared that I always wanted to be a part of the show and now since I am; it is nothing less than amazing. I have worked with Krishna and Khyati (Keswani) in the past and I share a good bond but the rest of the team is also very good. I always look forward to going for shoot. “

(Also Read: Exclusive! “I've completed a web show and I'm on the verge of completing a film”, Rushad Rana on his upcoming projects, Yeh Unn Dinon Ki Baat Hai completing 6 years and more

Speaking about his character, he added, “It is an all rounded character. He is a positive person and in between, the makers planned to give a little bit of a negative shade but seems like it was not working in their favour. So I was once again made to enact an out and out positive role. I have dome beautiful emotional and romantic moments and I have explored a bit of comedy too. It is a well-rounded character.”

(Also Read: Television fame Rushad Rana roped in to play a pivotal character in Sapnon Ki Chhalaang

Shedding light on his co-stars, Rushad expressed, “Krishna and Mugdha are the sweetest leads. They both are very welcoming and Krishna goes out of his way to make people feel comfortable. When I was shooting for Krishna in Puncch Beat, it was that time that I had told Krishna that he will become a lead actor someday and Krishna also keeps telling me how my prediction was right.”