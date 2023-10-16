Exclusive! Had predicted that Krishna Kaul will play the hero one day while shooting for Puncch Beat: Rushad Rana

Rushad, in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, shared his experience shooting for Kumkum Bhagya and his bond with Krishna and Mugdha Chapekar.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Mon, 10/16/2023 - 14:53
Krishna

MUMBAI: Rushad Rana is one of the most loved actors on television. While he has end number of unconventional roles in his kitty, he is currently seen in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya which stars Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul in titular roles.

Rushad, in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, shared his experience shooting for the show. He mentioned, “It has been a wonderful time on the sets. Infact, Ever since the show launched, I had shared that I always wanted to be a part of the show and now since I am; it is nothing less than amazing. I have worked with Krishna and Khyati (Keswani) in the past and I share a good bond but the rest of the team is also very good. I always look forward to going for shoot. “ 

(Also Read: Exclusive! “I've completed a web show and I'm on the verge of completing a film”, Rushad Rana on his upcoming projects, Yeh Unn Dinon Ki Baat Hai completing 6 years and more

Speaking about his character, he added, “It is an all rounded character. He is a positive person and in between, the makers planned to give a little bit of a negative shade but seems like it was not working in their favour. So I was once again made to enact an out and out positive role. I have dome beautiful emotional and romantic moments and I have explored a bit of comedy too. It is a well-rounded character.” 

(Also Read: Television fame Rushad Rana roped in to play a pivotal character in Sapnon Ki Chhalaang

Shedding light on his co-stars, Rushad expressed, “Krishna and Mugdha are the sweetest leads. They both are very welcoming and Krishna goes out of his way to make people feel comfortable. When I was shooting for Krishna in Puncch Beat, it was that time that I had told Krishna that he will become a lead actor someday and Krishna also keeps telling me how my prediction was right.”

Rushad Rana Zee TV Kumkum Bhagya Mugdha Chapekar Krishna Kaul Khyati Keswani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Mon, 10/16/2023 - 14:53

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Sai Tamhankar roped in for Dashmi pictures upcoming series
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from OTT, Movies and television, we are back with another...
Exclusive! Rajeev Khandelwal roped in for a new Hotstar series
MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content, we can see some great projects being made on different OTT platforms...
MUST READ! Check out the common thread between Star Plus' popular shows Anupamaa and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi is known for presenting shows which the viewers have always loved to watch. The ace TV producer is...
Really! Parineeti Chopra shares stunning pics from Maldives trips, clarifies, “NOT on my honeymoon”
MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra is one of the most talented actresses in the Indian film industry. Her films like Kesari,...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Jasleen accuses Angad as Killer, Seerat takes a stand for Angad
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Exclusive! Had predicted that Krishna Kaul will play the hero one day while shooting for Puncch Beat: Rushad Rana
MUMBAI: Rushad Rana is one of the most loved actors on television. While he has end number of unconventional roles in...
Recent Stories
Parineeti
Really! Parineeti Chopra shares stunning pics from Maldives trips, clarifies, “NOT on my honeymoon”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Arjun
Arjun Bijlani to fast for the first time in Navratri!
Ahilyabai
Exclusive! Dashami Creation’s Punyashlok Ahilyabai on Sony TV wraps up a shoot? Read to know more!
Anshu
Exclusive! My role of Gurleen is fair and in accordance to the demand of the show, could not have asked for anything better: Anshu Varshney
Shrenu
WOW! Has Shrenu Parikh found her perfect wedding dress? Here's what the bride-to-be has to say; WATCH VIDEO
Jigna
EXCLUSIVE! Jigna Vora on saying yes to Bigg Boss 17: Me and my son had a discussion and it was his decision that I should do this show.
Shivangi
Exclusive! Shivangi Verma reveals her secret crush and it’s none other than THIS co-star of hers, check it out