EXCLUSIVE! Hamari Waali Good News actor Mithilesh Mehta ENTERS Colors' Sasural Simar Ka 2

Sasural Simar Ka 2 started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal bride for her grandson. Simar's quest ends when she meets her namesake, Simar Narayan, who dreams of making it big as a singer.

The lead cast includes Avinash Mukherjee, Radhika Muthukumar, Karan Sharma, Tanya Sharma and Krutika Desai.

The show is gearing up with major twists, Kavya has entered Aarav and Simar's life now the breaking is that Mithilesh Mehta is all set to enter the show in a pivotal role as Kavya's father. Mithilesh was previously a part of Hamari Waali Good News, Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2, Anamika and more.

We had exclusively revealed the change in the time slot for the show from 6:30 pm to 6 pm, Talking about the show's storyline, a major twist will come ahead with fashion show drama, and reportedly there would be a wardrobe malfunction with Simar.

