EXCLUSIVE! Hamari Waali Good News actor Mithilesh Mehta ENTERS Colors' Sasural Simar Ka 2

We had exclusively revealed the change in the time slot for the show from 6:30 pm to 6 pm, Talking about the show's storyline, a major twist will come ahead with fashion show drama, and reportedly there would be a wardrobe malfunction with Simar.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 13:17
EXCLUSIVE! Hamari Waali Good News actor Mithilesh Mehta ENTERS Colors' Sasural Simar Ka 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Sasural Simar Ka 2 started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal bride for her grandson. Simar's quest ends when she meets her namesake, Simar Narayan, who dreams of making it big as a singer.

The lead cast includes Avinash Mukherjee, Radhika Muthukumar, Karan Sharma, Tanya Sharma and Krutika Desai.

Also read:Sasural Simar Ka 2: Oh no! Aarav and Simar face new rivals

The show is gearing up with major twists, Kavya has entered Aarav and Simar's life now the breaking is that Mithilesh Mehta is all set to enter the show in a pivotal role as Kavya's father. Mithilesh was previously a part of Hamari Waali Good News, Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2, Anamika and more.

We had exclusively revealed the change in the time slot for the show from 6:30 pm to 6 pm, Talking about the show's storyline, a major twist will come ahead with fashion show drama, and reportedly there would be a wardrobe malfunction with Simar.

Also read:Sasural Simar Ka 2: Massive Twist! Simar to learn Reyansh’s truth

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

 

Chitra Oswal Vivaan Oswal. Vibha Bhagat Karan Sharma Sasural Simar Ka 2 Colors tv Aarav Oswal Simar Radhika Muthukumar Avinash Mukherjee TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 13:17

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Major Twist! Show to take a leap, Gungun and Anubhav lose their love
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Anisha gets slapped for her betrayal, Kairav heartbroken
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
ADORABLE! Yogendra Vikram Singh gets a special birthday surprise from his Ghum Trio boys
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! Shivangi Joshi was offered to return as a wild card entry but the actress declined the offer
MUMBAI : Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular television actresses. She has impressed viewers with her acting...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Challenge! Anisha and Akshara's major confrontation, Anisha challenges Akshara to stop her
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with...
EXCITING! Shaheer Sheikh REUNITES with his popular show's co-star and we can't keep calm
MUMBAI : Shaheer Sheikh is one such actor of the television industry who doesn't need any introduction. The actor has...
Recent Stories
WOAH! Has Naga Chaitanya confirmed his relationship with Sobhita Dhulipala with THIS special gesture?
WOAH! Has Naga Chaitanya confirmed his relationship with Sobhita Dhulipala with THIS special gesture?
Latest Video