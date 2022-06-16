EXCLUSIVE! Hara Sindoor's Ankit Gera test COVID Positive

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 21:19
EXCLUSIVE! Hara Sindoor's Ankit Gera test COVID Positive

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Pandya Store's Swarnim Neema and Anish Raikar JOIN the cast of Vibhu Agarwal 's Parshuram

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the television industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Renowned OTT personality Vibhu Agarwal launches his Hindi GEC channel ATRANGII- Dekhte Raho, the channel will launch a new mythological show titled Parshuram. 

They launched yet another show on the same channel titled Hara Sindoor and the lead for the show is Ankit Gera, we saw the dapper in Molkki previously. The show is produced by Keylight Productions and Floating Flower Films. 

Well, now the breaking is that Ankit Gera tests Covid positive, the major scare is that he recently embraced parenthood and now as he is tested positive the actor shall need to take precautions and extra care. The shooting for Hara Sindoor is also at a halt after receiving this news. 

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Pandya Store's Swarnim Neema and Anish Raikar JOIN the cast of Vibhu Agarwal 's Parshuram

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

Vishal Aditya Singh Rahul jethwa Swarnim Neema Anish raikar Navina Bole Ishita Ganguly Aman Maheshwari Gajendra Chauhan Vibhu Agarwal Parshuram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 21:19

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Super Sexy! Aamna Sharif looks smoking hot in these pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read...
EXCLUSIVE! Hara Sindoor's Ankit Gera test COVID Positive
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.Also read:...
Interesting! This is what Shailesh Lodha said when asked about quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular television shows. Along with the show, the cast...
WOW! Check out the hidden talent of Rubina Dilaik that will leave you spellbound
MUMBAI: The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to be back soon on small screens. With every season, the...
OMG! Naagin 6's Rishabh aka Simba Nagpal is smitten by this co-star
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of...
SHOCKING! Kumkum Bhagya fame Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul aka Prachi and Ranbir are hiding away from SOMEONE; here's why
MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most popular and long-running shows on small screens. The show which...
Recent Stories
Shocking! When Neetu Singh had allegedly accused Rishi Kapoor of domestic violence
Shocking! When Neetu Singh had allegedly accused Rishi Kapoor of domestic violence
Latest Video