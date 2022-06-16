EXCLUSIVE! Hara Sindoor's Ankit Gera test COVID Positive

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the television industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Renowned OTT personality Vibhu Agarwal launches his Hindi GEC channel ATRANGII- Dekhte Raho, the channel will launch a new mythological show titled Parshuram.

They launched yet another show on the same channel titled Hara Sindoor and the lead for the show is Ankit Gera, we saw the dapper in Molkki previously. The show is produced by Keylight Productions and Floating Flower Films.

Well, now the breaking is that Ankit Gera tests Covid positive, the major scare is that he recently embraced parenthood and now as he is tested positive the actor shall need to take precautions and extra care. The shooting for Hara Sindoor is also at a halt after receiving this news.

