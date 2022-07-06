Exclusive! Harpal Singh Sokhi roped in for Star Bharat’s upcoming show Channa Mereya

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Star Bharat has an amazing lineup of shows and one of them is Channa Mereya.

The show stars Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani in the lead roles.

The duo is coming together for the first time for a project and fans can't wait to see this fresh pairing on small screens.

Many actors have been approached for the show and soon their names would be confirmed and would be out soon.

Earlier we have reported of many actors joining the show.

We have exclusively got to know that chef Harpal Singh Sokhi has been roped in for the show.

Harpal Singh Sokhi will be seen in a pivotal role though not much is known about her character.

Channa Mereya will hit the small screens from 5th July onwards.

The drama series will be bankrolled by Beyond Dreams owned by Mamta and Yash Patnaik.

