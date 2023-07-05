Exclusive! Harphoul Mohini actor Zebby Singh roped in for Dangal show Nath – Zewar Ya Zanjeer

Actor Zebby Singh who was seen in Harphoul Mohini is now all set to be seen in Dangal show titled Nath – Zewar Ya Zanjeer
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sun, 05/07/2023 - 12:32
Harphoul Mohini

MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television, Tellyhakkar is back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Zebby Singh has been roped in for Dangal show, yes you heard right actor Zebby Singh who has been seen and loved in the television show Harphoul Mohini is now all set to be seen in the Dangal TV show title Nath – Zewar Ya Zanjeer. Which is produced by story square productions.

also read : To portray Gauri Sawant, Sushmita Sen learnt every dialogue by heart

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited, but we look forward to see  what different he has to offer in the show.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you to see Zebby Singh in the show Nath – Zewar Ya Zanjeer, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read : "There are so many aspects to it except the good things which I feel we don't discuss normally"- Ishita Dutta on learning new things in a new phase of her life

Zebby Singh Nath – Zewar Ya Zanjeer Dangal TV TV news Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS OTT NEWS Showbizz news B town updates South new south actors OTT NEWS Ott actress Bollywood fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sun, 05/07/2023 - 12:32

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wamiqa Gabbi is ecstatic after receiving validation from Zeenat Aman for 'Jubilee'
MUMBAI :Actress Wamiqa Gabbi is chuffed with the legendary actress Zeenat Aman's praise of her portrayal of Niloufar in...
Anupamaa: Wow! Shah Family stops Kavya from leaving the house
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Vishal Bhardwaj series 'Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley' production over
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has concluded the production of his upcoming web series 'Charlie Chopra & The...
Imlie: Wow! Imlie meets Kairi at the summer camp
MUMBAI:   Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Woah! Abhimanyu is taken aback by Akshara's confession
MUMBAI:   Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The...
Arjun Rampal on way to recovery from back injury, to resume 'Crakk' shoot soon
MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Rampal, who has suffered back injury, is on his way to recovery post which he will resume shooting...
Recent Stories
Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal on way to recovery from back injury, to resume 'Crakk' shoot soon
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aman Mishra
Exclusive! Madam sir actor Aman Mishra to be seen in Star Bharat show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho
Ishita Dutta
"There are so many aspects to it except the good things which I feel we don't discuss normally"- Ishita Dutta on learning new things in a new phase of her life
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja to reunite with Ravie Dubey after a decade in 'Junooniyatt'
Radhika Madan
When Radhika Madan got injured from hanging between two poles and did a retake
Sushmita Sen
To portray Gauri Sawant, Sushmita Sen learnt every dialogue by heart
Billie Lourd
Star Wars: Billie Lourd keeps mom Carrie Fisher's siblings out of Walk of Fame event