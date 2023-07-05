Exclusive! Harphoul Mohini actor Zebby Singh roped in for Dangal show Nath – Zewar Ya Zanjeer

MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television, Tellyhakkar is back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Zebby Singh has been roped in for Dangal show, yes you heard right actor Zebby Singh who has been seen and loved in the television show Harphoul Mohini is now all set to be seen in the Dangal TV show title Nath – Zewar Ya Zanjeer. Which is produced by story square productions.

also read : To portray Gauri Sawant, Sushmita Sen learnt every dialogue by heart

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited, but we look forward to see what different he has to offer in the show.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you to see Zebby Singh in the show Nath – Zewar Ya Zanjeer, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read : "There are so many aspects to it except the good things which I feel we don't discuss normally"- Ishita Dutta on learning new things in a new phase of her life