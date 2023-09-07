Exclusive! Harsh Rajput and Prateik Chaudhary approached for Star Plus show Pandya Store post leap!

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Sun, 07/09/2023 - 09:47
Star Plus show Pandya Store post leap!

MUMBAI : The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show. It seems as if the situations are going to get tougher for Dhara and there’s going to be an emotional roller coaster ride.

The show focuses on the lives of the Pandya brothers living in Somnath, running their store, managing their lives and staying together as a family.

Produced by Sunjoy Waddhwa and Commal Waddhwa under their banner Sphere Origins, the series is an official adaptation of Star Vijay's Tamil series Pandian Stores.It stars Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar and Krutika Desai Khan.

ALSO READ:  OMG! Kanwar Dhillon pens an emotional note as he confirms his exit from Pandya Store, says, “my career's best journey comes to an end soon”

We previously gave you the exclusive update that the show is going to take a major 15-year leap.

The stars of the show are shooting their last episodes. Previously, we gave you the update that Kanwar Dhillon, Kinshuk Mahajan, Mohit Parmar, Akshay Kharodia, an Alice Kaushik  had taken to social media to write an emotional post, bidding goodbye to the show.

While the show still has a couple of days of shooting left for the Original cast, but they are definitely biding Goodbye to the show. As per reports the only two remaining cast members will be Krutika Desai and Shiny Doshi, but nothing is confirmed as of yet.

But, TellyChakkar has some exclusive updates about the generation of the show.

As per sources, Harsh Rajput, and Prateik Chaudhary have been approached for the show post the leap.

Harsh was last seen  in the show ‘Pishaachini’ and Prateik is a part of a show called ‘Sindoor Ki Keemat’.

And as per reports Megha Ray of Apna Time Bhi Ayega fame was also approached for the but nothing is confirmed yet.

With the leap approaching ,it is quite a bittersweet feeling for fans because, while they are going to miss the OG cast, the prospects of try story moving forward has kept them excited.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Pandya Store: Sad! Suman lashes out at the Pandya brothers, Gautam takes a decision


    

 

About Author

