Exclusive! “ have grown up in the theatres watching movies and that culture would never go down, it’s a different experience,” says Srishti Shrivastava

MUMBAI: Srishti Shrivastava is a popular name in the world of the entertainment business. She is best known for her roles in movies like Dil Juunglee, OK Jaanu, Gully Boy, and Gulabo Sitabo.



The actress debuted in the year 2018, with the movie Dil Juunglee alongside actors like Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem.



These days, she makes it to the headlines for her role in the short movie, 'Dhavak' alongside Vaibhav Talwar. She would be essaying the lead role of Sudha.



Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about the digital platform taking over the business of Bollywood and what are her upcoming projects.



Do you think the Digital Platform will take over the business of Bollywood someday? Considering the way it’s been expanding...

I don’t think so since I have grown up watching movies in theatres, there are always ups and downs. People still go to the theatres and watch movies so the experience that one gets watching a movie in theatre is very different. Every platform has its own space! No one can take it over it's always the contestant that speaks the best part is everyone is getting work and there is so much to showcase.



What is the one thing that the audience should come and watch your movie for?



It’s a short film and there is everything in the movie and it’s a sports drama and it's fun watch and a great story.



What is your upcoming project? Could you throw some light on it?



I can’t talk much about it as it's confidential, but the moment I can speak about it, I will update it on my social media profile.



Well, the fans are excited to see Dhavak, which has been streaming on Amazon mini TV since the 30th of August 2022. The movie is a success and has received a thumbs-up from the audience.



