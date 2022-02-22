EXCLUSIVE! Hema Malini to grace the reality show ‘Hunarbaaz- Desh ki Shaan’!

MUMBAI: Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan is a new reality show that premiered on Colors. The show is similar to India's Got Talent, and it got off to a good start, making it into the top 20 shows in its first week.

'Hunarbaaz' is a Reality talent-based show that focuses on showcasing the unique talent that people have.

Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra, Mithun Chakraborty are the show's judges, and Bharti and Harsh host the show.

Every week celebrities and guests grace the show to see the constantans compete and marvel at their talent.

Till now, the show has seen celebrity guests like Rohit Shetty, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor, Mika Singh, Farah Khan, and Manav Kaul.

And TellyChakkar exclusively reveals that Bollywood’s Dream Girl Hema Malini will be the celebrity guest on this weekend’s episode!

The grand premiere of the Show saw where the cast of the ‘The fame game’ Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor, and Manav Kaul were the celebrity guests. They were also joined by ace director Farah Khan.

The show recently got a lead over 'India's Got Talent' in TRP and is being loved a lot by the audiences. The show continues to rule the TRP charts and is keeping fans excited for more amazing performances.

