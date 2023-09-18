Exclusive! Hemaakshi Ujjain bags Dangal TV’s ‘Sasuji Tune Meri Kadar Na Jani’

MUMBAI : Dangal TV has a wide range of projects on the channel and a wide range of distinguished projects on the channel and there are some chosen ones in the pipeline too. One of the serials which is doing quite well is ‘Sasuji Tune Meri Kadar Na Jani’.

The show is produced by Triangle Films Company and features Jiten Lalwani, Purva Parag and Sucheta Khanna in the lead roles. The show is narrates how there are highs and lows in a relationship between a mother-in-law and a daughter-in-law.

Well, joining the cast of the show is talented actress Hemaakshi Ujjain.

Hemaakshi is popular for her stint in shows like 'Ramayan', 'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum', 'Navya', 'Kaatelal and Sons' among others. Hemaakshi will be seen in a prominent role in ‘Sasuji Tune Meri Kadar Na Jani’.

Other cast of ‘Sasuji Tune Meri Kadar Na Jani’ includes names such as Purva Parag and Anushka Merchande.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


