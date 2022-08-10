Exclusive! Here’s what netizens have to say for Kundali Bhagya’s upcoming major time leap

MUMBAI:Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued to their screens. However, Shakti Arora entered the show recently and plays the part of Karan/Arjun, who has returned for revenge.

The show is doing really well and the audience loves Shakti Arora with Shraddha Arya. A lot of drama went down after the leap and now Preeta and Arjun/Karan are back and are also going to become parents soon. However, the storyline is going to get more interesting with new twists and turns with another leap coming in. This time, the leap is going to be major and has the audience divided.

Tellychakkar asked netizens if the upcoming leap is justified. Check out the reactions from netizens:

What do you think about the upcoming time leap?

