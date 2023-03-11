Exclusive! Here's a message to all the AbhiRa fans from our very own Abhimanyu and Akshara aka Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod

MUMBAI: In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have won hearts of fans. 'AbhiRa' is always trending.

Also read - Exclusive! Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod reveal if they are dating each other and give a hint of Akshara and Abhimanyu’s love track to begin soon

The two are considered as of the most loved iconic couples on television. They have a massive fan following and are loved by one and all.

The chemistry shared between the two leads grab headlines as fans presume that they are more than friends.

Now, the two are quite active on social media and keep their fans updated about their whereabouts and what they are up to.

The two are considered as the most iconic on screen pair of television and they have a crazy fan following.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod aka Akshara and Abhimanyu send out a message to their devoted AbhiRa fans as they sign off from the show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Also read -Shocking! Is all well between Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod; actress deletes his photos from social media

The couple shares that it has been a wonderful journey in the show, and they hope that they have entertained the audience thoroughly as they have left no stone unturned for the happiness and contentment of their fans. They have always tried to put their best foot forward as Akshara and Abhimanyu and they seek forgiveness if they went wrong in any case.

Indeed, fans are going to miss this iconic couple a lot in the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.