Exclusive! Here's the reason that made Ayesha Singh respect her mother even more, deets inside

MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is an actress and model known for appearing in the show Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost (2016), and the film Adrishya (2017).

She came into the limelight after essaying the role of Sai Joshi, in the Star plus show 'Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin'.

She is loved for her character and performance. She has a huge fan following and the audience love her.

The show is currently one of the top five with the highest rating. It is doing exceptionally well and the plot has kept the audience hooked.

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with Ayesha Singh and got to know interesting insights.

What's your favourite cartoon?

I still watch DuckTales, Popeye, Noddy, Oswald, Aladdin and more. I love cartoons. I just don't understand the new ones. Also, I love Disney movies.

What's your favourite movie?

I can't choose one as there is a vast variety of movies. I'll say Black, Chupke Chupke, Pursuit Of Happiness, Blindside and much more. I prefer good cinema.

What's your favourite song?

If I'm in a playful mood, 'Abhi Na Jao Chhodkar'. If I'm feeling romantic, 'Thinking Out Loud' and 'Ain't no Sunshine'.

Who's your favourite actor?

I always wanted to work with late Irrfan Khan. Unfortunately, it'll remain just a dream. There are also other actors that I would like to work with, like Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukherjee, Nutan, Deepika Padukone and Rajkummar Rao.

What's your favourite cuisine?

Mostly North Indian food. My mom makes one of the best North Indian food. She makes amazing Aloo Paratha, Dahi Wada and Chhole Bhature.

What's your favourite place to visit?

As a kid, my favorite place to visit was Mumbai. I always wanted to come here. I used to come for summer vacations. Best time of the year. I would have great time with my Nana and Nani, my aunts, uncles and cousins. So yes, now I live in Mumbai and next in my list is London.

What's your favourite 'Maa ke haath ka khana'?

Dahi Vade, Kadi Chawal, Aloo Paratha, actually everything that my mom makes. I'll say Dahi Vade. After living apart for such a long time, I have more respect for her. Mom makes delicious Gunje. Last year, she had packed and couriered it to me. By the time it reached here, it was all broken, but I still got every piece of it. There's also Gajar Ka Halwa that my mom makes, it's amazing.

