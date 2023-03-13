Exclusive! Here's the reason that made Ayesha Singh respect her mother even more, deets inside

The show is currently one of the top five with the highest rating. It is doing exceptionally well and the plot has kept the audience hooked.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 03/13/2023 - 08:00
Ayesha Singh

MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is an actress and model known for appearing in the show Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost (2016), and the film Adrishya (2017).

She came into the limelight after essaying the role of Sai Joshi, in the Star plus show 'Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin'.

She is loved for her character and performance. She has a huge fan following and the audience love her.

The show is currently one of the top five with the highest rating. It is doing exceptionally well and the plot has kept the audience hooked.

Also read -  Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi’s life in more danger after falling off the cliff ?

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with Ayesha Singh and got to know interesting insights.

What's your favourite cartoon? 
I still watch DuckTales, Popeye, Noddy, Oswald, Aladdin and more. I love cartoons. I just don't understand the new ones. Also, I love Disney movies. 

What's your favourite movie? 
I can't choose one as there is a vast variety of movies. I'll say Black, Chupke Chupke, Pursuit Of Happiness, Blindside and much more. I prefer good cinema.

What's your favourite song? 
If I'm in a playful mood, 'Abhi Na Jao Chhodkar'. If I'm feeling romantic, 'Thinking Out Loud' and 'Ain't no Sunshine'. 

Who's your favourite actor?
I always wanted to work with late Irrfan Khan. Unfortunately, it'll remain just a dream. There are also other actors that I would like to work with, like Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukherjee, Nutan, Deepika Padukone and Rajkummar Rao.

What's your favourite cuisine?
Mostly North Indian food. My mom makes one of the best North Indian food. She makes amazing Aloo Paratha, Dahi Wada and Chhole Bhature.

What's your favourite place to visit? 
As a kid, my favorite place to visit was Mumbai. I always wanted to come here. I used to come for summer vacations. Best time of the year. I would have great time with my Nana and Nani, my aunts, uncles and cousins. So yes, now I live in Mumbai and next in my list is London.

What's your favourite 'Maa ke haath ka khana'?
Dahi Vade, Kadi Chawal, Aloo Paratha, actually everything that my mom makes. I'll say Dahi Vade. After living apart for such a long time, I have more respect for her. Mom makes delicious Gunje. Last year, she had packed and couriered it to me. By the time it reached here, it was all broken, but I still got every piece of it. There's also Gajar Ka Halwa that my mom makes, it's amazing.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Ayesha Singh talks about the beginning of Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin; says, “When I first reached the office, I was so lost and nervous about performing with Neil sir”

This was our conversation with Ayesha Singh. Tell us how much you love Ayesha Singh, in the comments section.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Star Plus Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ayesha Singh Sai Virat Neil Bhatt Patralekha Pakhi Aishwarya Sharma Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost Adrishya.
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 03/13/2023 - 08:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
MUMBAI:Singer Tony Kakkar, known for his tracks like 'Mohabbat Barsa De', 'Sawan Aaya Hai', 'Ek Do Teen Chaar', 'Khuda...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Vinayak in danger as he fiddles with the DJ box
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Spoiler Alert! Kundali Bhagya: Anjali abducts one twin baby boy, threatens to put him in fire
MUMBAI :Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Exclusive! “Through this web series, I will prove to the audience that I am a good actress and not just a dancer; if I can make people laugh, I can make them cry too” – Rakhi Sawant
MUMBAI:Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed headlines for...
From his first crush to his fan moment, Anuj Saini reveals it all
MUMBAI :Anuj Saini has been a popular face in advertising and many music videos. He made his Bollywood debut with...
Recent Stories
Anuj Saini
From his first crush to his fan moment, Anuj Saini reveals it all

Latest Video

Related Stories
Poorva
Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Poorva Gokhale is definitely not a night person, check out the details inside
Niharika
Niharika Chouksey reveals her favourite team in WPL is Delhi Capitals
Aryan
Exclusive! “Nirbhay is quite a challenging character, he is the complete opposite of Yash ”, Chashni and Lag Jaa Gale’s Aryan Arora opens up about doing two shows at the same time, his experience, and more!
Shoaib Ibrahim
Shoaib Ibrahim talks about the fire on the set of his show Ajooni, says “No casualty but huge loss of property”
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Super! ‘The show must go on’ is the motto of the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars; resume shoot after the major fire
Oh My God! Sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Ajooni and Bani Chow Home Delivery caught on fire
Oh My God! Sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Ajooni and Banni Chow Home Delivery caught on fire