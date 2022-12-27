Exclusive! Himanshu Bamzai to enter Atrangii TV’s Parshuram 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

We have constantly been at the forefront to keep you updated about all the latest happening in the telly world.

Also read - Exclusive! Murder Meri Jaan fame Gulshan Shivani roped in for Parshuram 2 on Atrangii TV

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. There are some that are all set for a launch in the upcoming days. Rest are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

Atrangii TV’s hit show Parshuram is back with a completely new season and a whole new cast.

Tellychakkar brings you an exclusive update from the telly world.

Himanshu Bamzai, who is known for television serials like Mahima Shani Dev Ki, Devi Adi Parashakti and Mahakali Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, is going to enter the show Parshuram 2. However, there is not much information given about the character.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Himanshu Bamzai and Ayesha Kapur bag Atrangii TV’s upcoming crime show

Are you excited for the show?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.