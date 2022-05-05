EXCLUSIVE! Himanshu Gokani, Priya Mishra and Ambika Vani JOIN the cast of Cockcrow and Shaika's Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho

The show is titled Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho and we exclusively updated the lead locked for the show as Tanvi Malhara and Kunal Jaisingh, this would be her debut show as the lead. Alisha Parveen has also been roped in a pivotal role in the show.
Renowned producers Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar are all set to roll a new show on Colors under their banner Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment.

Well, now the exclusive news is that they are all set to roll out yet another show tentatively titled Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho and we exclusively updated the lead locked for the show is Tanvi Malhara and Kunal Jaisingh, this would be her debut show as the lead. Alisha Parveen has also been roped in a pivotal role in the show. 

Himanshu Gokani, Priya Mishra and Ambika Vani have been roped in the show for pivotal roles. Further details about their characters are yet to be disclosed. We have seen the actors nail some interesting roles in shows previously we can't wait to see them in Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho.   

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment have been a name behind some massive hit shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Choti Sarrdaarni. It will be interesting to see what kind of a show will be brought on board for Colors again.

The show is loosely based on a story of two guys and one girl, this would surely bring a fresh concept for the viewers. 

