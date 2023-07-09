EXCLUSIVE! Hitesh Sampat on bagging Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: I was very happy when I got a call from the production house, it was a dream come true for me

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si recently hit the small screens.

The show had already created a lot of buzz ever since it was announced.

Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe are playing the lead roles in the drama series.

Apart from them, the makers have roped in some of the finest actors from the showbiz world to play pivotal roles.

Hitesh Sampat is one of them who is playing an important character in the show.

The veteran actor is seen portraying the role of Vinayak Joshi who is Vaibhav's father.

Karan Veer Mehra is playing the role of Vaibhav in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Hitesh who spoke about his character, working with Rajan Shahi and much more.

Revealing his views on Rajan Shahi's show and his thoughts before saying yes to it, Hitesh said, ''Honestly, I was very happy when I got a call from the production house. It was a dream come true for me. This is a very big production house and it is every actor's dream to work with them. When I got the brief of this character, I was clearly told about my role Vinayak who is a bank manager and stays in a chawl. He belongs to a middle-class family and he has a son named Vaibhav.''

Shedding light on his character, he said, ''This is like every household story. I am always stuck between a situation. I handle Vandana's family, I also handle my wife and also try to handle every situation. But finally, my wife takes control of everything. He wants to live peacefully and keeps himself away from all the drama.''

He added, ''Vandana and Vaibhav's family used to live together in a chawl. Then they shifted to a bungalow. This is the backstory of our families.''

Talking about his on-screen bond with Vaibhav, he said, ''Our father-son bond is very nice. We have a good understanding. If he doesn't like something which his mother has asked him to do, he comes and tells me.''

