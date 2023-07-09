EXCLUSIVE! Hitesh Sampat on bagging Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: I was very happy when I got a call from the production house, it was a dream come true for me

Hitesh Sampat is portraying Karan Veer Mehra aka Vaibhav's father in Star Plus' popular drama show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. The actor opens up on his role.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 09/07/2023 - 15:13
Hitesh Sampat

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si recently hit the small screens. 

The show had already created a lot of buzz ever since it was announced.

Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe are playing the lead roles in the drama series. 

Apart from them, the makers have roped in some of the finest actors from the showbiz world to play pivotal roles. 

Hitesh Sampat is one of them who is playing an important character in the show. 

The veteran actor is seen portraying the role of Vinayak Joshi who is Vaibhav's father. 

Karan Veer Mehra is playing the role of Vaibhav in the show. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Hitesh who spoke about his character, working with Rajan Shahi and much more. 

Revealing his views on Rajan Shahi's show and his thoughts before saying yes to it, Hitesh said, ''Honestly, I was very happy when I got a call from the production house. It was a dream come true for me. This is a very big production house and it is every actor's dream to work with them. When I got the brief of this character, I was clearly told about my role Vinayak who is a bank manager and stays in a chawl. He belongs to a middle-class family and he has a son named Vaibhav.''

Shedding light on his character, he said, ''This is like every household story. I am always stuck between a situation. I handle Vandana's family, I also handle my wife and also try to handle every situation. But finally, my wife takes control of everything. He wants to live peacefully and keeps himself away from all the drama.''

He added, ''Vandana and Vaibhav's family used to live together in a chawl. Then they shifted to a bungalow. This is the backstory of our families.''

Talking about his on-screen bond with Vaibhav, he said, ''Our father-son bond is very nice. We have a good understanding. If he doesn't like something which his mother has asked him to do, he comes and tells me.''

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Huge Twist! Kunal to turn Vaibhav’s game upside down

Directors Kut Rajan Shahi Karanveer Mehra Star Plus Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Abhidnya Bhave Vishal Nayak Ketaki Kulkarni Garvita Sadhwani Mohit Malik Sayli Salunkhe Amit Beh Aishwarya Aher Aishwarya Narkar Hitesh Sampat Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 09/07/2023 - 15:13

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE! Srijani Banerjee BAGS Sony SAB's upcoming show by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment titled Janak
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment. We all know that...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Plans and Plots! Surekha calls Isha, the latter unaware of Surekha’s plan
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Lol! Akshay Kumar’s badly edited poster of Mission Raniganj catches the eye of Netizens, “Someone is about to get fired!”
MUMBAI : Akshay Kumar who is also synonymous with the name Khiladi has never failed to entertain his fans. He is one...
EXCLUSIVE! Hitesh Sampat on bagging Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: I was very happy when I got a call from the production house, it was a dream come true for me
MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si recently hit the small screens. The show had already created a lot...
Exclusive! Abhishek Malhan reveals details on Bigg Boss Season 17 and if he is hosting Lock Upp Season 2
MUMBAI: Abhishek Malhan has risen to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 where he emerged as the first  ...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Memories! Savi remembers her mother when Isha says those same words
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Akshay Kumar
Lol! Akshay Kumar’s badly edited poster of Mission Raniganj catches the eye of Netizens, “Someone is about to get fired!”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Srijani Banerjee
EXCLUSIVE! Srijani Banerjee BAGS Sony SAB's upcoming show by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment titled Janak
Abhishek Malhan
Exclusive! Abhishek Malhan reveals details on Bigg Boss Season 17 and if he is hosting Lock Upp Season 2
Aishwarya Narkar
EXCLUSIVE! Aishwarya Narkar opens up on reuniting with Ghar Ki Lakhsmi Betiyaan co-stars Yatin Karyekar and Romit Raj, says, ''It was fun working with them before and now as well, they are great actors so, we will have nice give and take''
Shilpa Tulaskar
EXCLUSIVE! Ladies Special fame Shilpa Tulaskar roped in Sony SAB's upcoming show by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment titled Janak
Janmashtami
Dhruv Tara's Riya Sharma aka Tarapriya shares her views on Janmashtami
Janmashtami
TV actors’ Janmashtami celebrations in their hometowns!