EXCLUSIVE! Hitesh Sampat opens up on why he bagged Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, says, ''I was good with speaking Marathi that's why I bagged this character''

Hitesh Sampat is portraying Karan Veer Mehra aka Vaibhav's father in Star Plus' popular drama show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. The actor opens up on his role, why he bagged the show and his experience with the cast.
Hitesh Sampat

MUMBAI:  Rajan Shahi's show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si hit the small screens about a month ago on Star Plus.

Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe are playing the lead roles in the drama series which has an amazing storyline. 

Apart from them, the makers have roped in some of the finest actors from the showbiz world to play pivotal roles.

Hitesh Sampat is one of them who is playing an important character in the show. 

He is portraying the role of Vinayak Joshi who is Vaibhav's father. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Hitesh who spoke about his character, working with Rajan Shahi and much more. 

Talking about his experience working with the star cast, ''I had to shoot scenes with the Karmakar family and I did not feel that I didn't know them. I had scenes with Yatin Karyekar and we got along really well. He treated me so well, he is very down-to-earth. It was fun working with Yatin ji.''

He added, ''There are a few actors with whom I have worked before. Ketaki Kulkarni is playing Mohit's niece in the show. So, we have worked together in DD's show a few years ago and that's how I know her. Both the heroes Mohit and Karan are very humble.''

Hitesh also praised the show's director who is extremely chilled out and says they all work like a family. The actor also believes in team work. 

Talking about the reason why he bagged this show, Hitesh said, ''I am Gujarati and I have done many plays in the theatre and also worked in a few Marathi films. I was good with speaking Marathi that's why I bagged this character. I am very lucky that I got to play this character. Because there are a few very actors who belong to a Gujarati theatre but are able to speak Marathi.''

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

