Exclusive! Hitul Pujara and Viplove Sharma to enter Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein

Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Chahatein recently witnessed a generation leap with Shagun Sharma and Pravisht Mishra playing the lead roles.

Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra earlier played the lead roles.

As per sources, two new actors are all set to enter the show.

Hitul Pujara and Viplove Sharma are roped in to play pivotal roles.

They will be seen playing the role of Pravisht aka Arjun's brothers in the show.

Pravisht is best known for his roles in shows like Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Barrister Babu, Banni Chow Home Delivery and many more.

