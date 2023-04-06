Exclusive! Hitul Pujara and Viplove Sharma to enter Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein

Two new actors are all set to enter Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein. They will be seen playing Pravisht Mishra's brothers.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Sun, 06/04/2023 - 21:53
Hitul Pujara

MUMBAI:   TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that a lot of television shows are witnessing some interesting twists and turns in the story.

Many tv shows have also witnessed leaps which has seen new actors joining the cast while some actors making an exit from the shows.

Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Chahatein recently witnessed a generation leap with Shagun Sharma and Pravisht Mishra playing the lead roles. 

Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra earlier  played the lead roles.

As per sources, two new actors are all set to enter the show.

Hitul Pujara and Viplove Sharma are roped in to play pivotal roles.

They will be seen playing the role of Pravisht aka Arjun's brothers in the show.

Pravisht is best known for his roles in shows like Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Barrister Babu, Banni Chow Home Delivery and many more.

How excited are you for the upcoming episodes of Yeh Hai Chahatein? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.


 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Sun, 06/04/2023 - 21:53

