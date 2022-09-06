EXCLUSIVE! This is how Colors' Choti Sarrdaarni will END

MUMBAI: Colors show Choti Sarrdaarni which has been running on small screens for more than two years now.

The show initially starred Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Avinesh Rekhi in the lead roles.

Choti Sarrdaarni was working wonders for a very long time and the viewers were loving all the interesting twists and turn that were taking place in the story.

In the year 2021, the makers decided to take a leap in the show where a lot of actors made an exit.

Avinesh was one of them whose character was shown dead in the show while Nimrit continued to be a part of the series.

The makers introduced Nimrit's daughter Seher who looked exactly like her mother Meher.

Also, a few new actors like Varun Toorkey, Mahir Pandhi, Amandeep Sidhu, Gaurav Bajaj, and Apara Mehta among others were introduced in the show post the leap.

And now, as the show is set to end in a few days' time, we have an exciting update on how the makers are planning to bid adieu to the show.

Well, we have got some amazing images of the last day's shoot on the sets of Choti Sarrdaarni.

Take a look:

A grand wedding sequence is planned by the makers where we can see the star cast decked up in heavy and beautiful wedding attires.

The makers have spent a lot to make sure that the last episode of Choti Sarrdaarni is a visual treat for the viewers.

How excited are you for the last episode of Choti Sarrdaarni? Tell us in the comments.

The show is bankrolled by Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films.

