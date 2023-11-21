Exclusive! This is how Sneha Wagh’s role will come to an end in COLORS show Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

COLORS' new show Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan showcases the inspiring journey of a mother and daughter who strive against all odds for a brighter future.

With its gripping premise, the show promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions, featuring an ensemble cast of talented actors including Kamya Punjabi, Sneha Wagh, Aastha Sharma, Rajveer Singh, versatile actor Ayub Khan and talented Vibha Chibber.

The main leads of the serial are Aastha Sharma and Rajveer Singh and the fans love to see their chemistry.

The show is produced by Sudhir Sharma under the banner of Sunshine Productions.

The show is doing exceptionally well and is among the top twenty shows when it comes to BARC rating.

These days the track of the show is quite interesting and is keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

As per sources, Sneha Wagh’s character as Pratima will be coming to an end and she will be shooting only for the next two days and then would say a goodbye to the show.

Her track would come to an end as the makers would show that she has been murdered and from there the investigation of her murder would begin.

Well, there is no doubt that Sneha did full justice in the role of Pratima and the audience and fans would miss watching her on the show.

The reason why her character has come to an end is still unknown.

It will be interesting to see how Neerja would fight to give her mother justice and would she be successful.

Will you miss watching Sneha in the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

