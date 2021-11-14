EXCLUSIVE! THIS is how Utkarsh Gupta aka Kunal was PRANKED on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has already become an audience favourite since the beginning.

Ekta Kapoor brought back the popular show's second season with a fresh new star cast, and the engaging storyline is leaving viewers hooked to the screens.

Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta have teamed up after several years for this amazing show.

Well, apart from Disha and Nakuul, the show has an amazing bunch of actors who are leaving viewers hooked to the show with their stellar performances.

Ajay Nagrath, Anjum Fakih, Shubhaavi Choksey, Abhinav Kapoor, and Alefia Kapadia among others play pivotal roles.

Abhinav is a popular face of television, and we have seen him proving his mettle in acting with several TV shows.

The actor is seen playing the role of Vikrant in the show, who is Ram's best friend and a gynaecologist by profession.

Fans are loving Abhinav's amazing performance and his on-screen bonding with Nakuul aka Ram.

We all know how the star cast keeps having fun on the sets of the show.

From clicking selfies to making funny Instagram reels, the actors leave no chance to make each day a memorable one.

We have heard about how actors often play pranks on each other, and one of the biggest pranksters on the set is Utkarsh Gupta.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Abhinav, who spoke about how Utkarsh, who always played a prank on everyone, once got pranked himself.

Narrating the incident, Abhinav said, "Utkarsh got into a fight with someone while he was on the way to the set. The guy who fought with Utkarsh came to the studio. We all managed to sort the situation and sent him back. Utkarsh's mood was completely off as he had a fight."

He added, "There were a few actors dressed up in the police avatar and we decided to take them to Utkarsh. We told Utkarsh that the police has come as you had a fight with that guy and they were here to take you to the police station. He got a little bit tense for a few seconds. However, he knows all of us very well. He came to know after a few minutes that we had pranked him."

Well, this was definitely quite a fun prank and we are sure that Utkarsh will never ever forget this.

