Exclusive! Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum to get a slot change because of Kaun Banega Crorepati? Read to know more

The show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum is made under Swastik Productions and stars Jay Bhanushali and Tina Datta in the lead roles. It has been on air since the 10th of April. Swastik Productions have made many shows like Begusarai, Mahabharat and Suryaputra Karn among many others.

The show is about a royal family with a strong matriarch who is not fond of changes, claiming them to ruin the age-old foundation of traditions.

However, one of the sons of the family, Shiv (Jay Bhanushali) insists upon small changes necessary with time. Tina Datta is paired with Jay Bhanushali as Surilii and she looks like a bubbly girl with her own sense of individuality. Shiv brings Surilii to his hometown of Ranavgarh and the plot follows from there.

Kitu Gidwani plays the role of Dayamanti on the show and Rashmi Sachdeva plays the role of Ambi Dai. The actress has made a comeback to TV screens after 20 years and it is Ambi Dai’s character that has surprised the audiences with its new twist.

As per sources, the show might get a slot change. Kaun Banega Crorepati will go on-air soon and the show has always taken up the 9 PM slot. Hence, the natural progression of things indicate that the show might be shift to a new time slot to accommodate KBC.

While nothing is confirmed yet, it will be interesting to know what different time slot is alloted to the rest of the shows.

Meanwhile on the show, Ambi Dai has some tricks up her sleeve and she manipulates everyone into thinking that she is innocent. She gain everyone’s trust and then uses it against Surilii and Dayamanti.

This week is going to be full of drama and major revelations.

Will Surili be able to find out Amba Dai’s truth?

