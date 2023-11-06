Exclusive! Humne Li Hai Shapath and FIR fame Divyaalakshmi roped in for Colors TV's Naagin 6

Naagin is one of the most loved shows on television. The serial frequently tops the TRP charts. The storyline is quite gripping and it keeps the audience hooked to their television screens.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/11/2023 - 15:41
Naagin

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive update. We have always been at the forefront of delivering exciting stories and news to our readers.

Naagin is one of the most loved shows on television. The serial frequently tops the TRP charts. The storyline is quite gripping and it keeps the audience hooked to their television screens.

Naagin 6 was launched on television and the serial is now on a much bigger scale with a very interesting plot and storyline. Bigg Boss 15 contestants Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Urvashi Dholakia and Mahek Chahal played the lead roles in the show.

Also read - https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/exclusive-appnapan-fame-shraddha-tripathi-roped-be-part-of-naagin-6-230603

This is the show that made Tejasswi Prakash a household name and today, she has a massive fan following. As we had reported earlier, the show was going to go off-air in mid-February, owing to bad TRP ratings.

Later, due to public demand, the show got an extension until March. Furthermore, the show has kept extending till date because of the love it garners from the audience.

As per sources, renowned television actress, Humne Li Hai Shapath and FIR fame Divyaalakshmi has been roped in for Colors show “Naagin Season 6” while the details about her character are yet to be disclosed.

Other than FIR and Humne Li Hai Shapath, the actress is also very well known for her performance in Bharat Ka Veer Putra Maharana Pratap.

Well, it would be interesting to watch what twists and turns she would bring to the show.

The current track of the show is quite interesting and is keeping the audience hooked.

Also read - https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/exclusive-all-the-characters-i-have-played-have-been-memorable-and-so-different-each

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Colors tv Voot Divyaalakshmi Naagin 6 Tejasswi Prakash FIR Humne Li Hai Shapath Bharat Ka Veer Putra Maharana Pratap Balaji Telefilms Mahakal TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/11/2023 - 15:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella responds to troll asking her about marriage
MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend and model Gabriella Demetriades has responded to a social media troll talking...
Sohum Shah insisted to Reema Kagti that he wants to play 'vardi' waala cop in 'Dahaad'
MUMBAI: Actor Sohum Shah, who is receiving a lot of positive response for his work in the recently released streaming...
Malhar Thakar's 'Gulaam Chor' is a comedy suspense drama centering around a heist
MUMBAI: Gujarati star Malhar Thakar will be seen headlining the upcoming Gujarati film 'Gulaam Chor'.The film is a...
Exclusive! Humne Li Hai Shapath and FIR fame Divyaalakshmi roped in for Colors TV's Naagin 6
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive update. We have always been at the forefront of delivering...
'Captain America 4' retitled 'Brave New World'
MUMBAI:  "Captain America: New World Order" is now "Captain America: Brave New World". Marvel Studios announced the...
How Gayatri Devi's biography helped Ayeesha prepare for 'Inspector Avinash'
MUMBAI:  Former Miss India-turned-actress Ayeesha S. Aiman, who recently made her OTT debut with the Randeep Hooda-...
Recent Stories
Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella responds to troll asking her about marriage
Latest Video
Related Stories
Anjali
Anjali Tatrari reveals what inspired her to take up her 'Vanshaj' role
Vandana Rao
'If I ever fall in love, age won't matter,' says Vandana Rao
Cynophobic Happu Singh
Cynophobic Happu Singh gets a furry friend in 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan'
Munawar
Munawar promises a 'stand-up' video soon as a 'surprise for my fans'
in 'The Terminator'
Arnold Schwarzenegger fought James Cameron over saying 'I'll be back' in 'The Terminator'
Lakshmi Manchu on Vaishno Devi: 'Spirituality beyond mortal understanding'
Ncuti Gatwa says it's 'hard' to pursue acting career without parents' financial support