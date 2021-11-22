EXCLUSIVE! 'I am blessed to do such a beautiful show' - Baal Shiv's Goddess Parvati aka Shivya Pathania OPENS UP on agreeing for the character and more

MUMBAI: &TV's most awaited show Baal Shiv is finally going on air on the 23rd of November. Gorgeous Shivya Pathania will be playing the character of Goddess Parvati in the show.

Also read: INTERESTING! Mouli Ganguly REVEALS the reason behind her long break from TV and returning with &TV's Baal Shiv

We got in touch with the actress to know more about the show, the characters she would like to play, and more. Mouli had some really interesting answers for the fans, don't miss out on them.

What makes you come back to mythological shows? Is there any specific reason?

The detailing and concept of the shows would be one of the major reasons. Talking about Baal Shiv, it is purely because of the concept, being Parvati, and also they have looked into all the nuances of the story. I am a shiv bhakt, I couldn't miss the chance of playing Goddess Parvati. I choose projects from the heart and this one is one of them. I get a lot of characters and I am blessed that I get to choose between characters.

Do you imbibe any qualities of Goddess Parvati in real life?

I think I am still learning from her, in our mythological shows one of the major qualities would be their strength, calmness, and purity. I would love to imbibe those qualities in me for sure that balance is something that I would love to learn and practice in my routine as well.

Parvati is known as the Goddess of Strength and Sacrifice, what are your views on playing such a strong character?

I am really blessed that this show happened. Playing Goddess Parvati is something that I always wanted to do. In childhood, I used to watch these shows where I always wondered that how do they cast these beautiful girls as Parvati. As I am from Himachal and a big shiv bhakt, my name is Shivya so I would say that it is god's blessing that I got a chance to portray such a beautiful character onscreen with Baal Shiv.

We can't wait to see Shivya in Baal Shiv, and you all?

Also read: MUST READ! Mouli Ganguly REVEALS the reason behind agreeing to &Tv's Baal Shiv

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com.