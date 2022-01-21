EXCLUSIVE! "I am a Greedy Actor, I like Challenges", Vishal Gandhi Aka Tej Alhawat of Zee TV's 'Meet' on his entry in the show, playing such a different character and much more! READ INSIDE!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar brings you Exclusive news and updates from the world of entertainment.

Zee TV has been a trend-setter in shaping television content over the past three decades.

After introducing audiences to several relatable characters who have emerged as the country's favorite they introduced us to Meet, which has brought forward so many layers in women's storylines.

The show sees Meet Ahlawat and Meet Hooda going for their honeymoon to Bikaner, where the latter finds Tejvardhan Ahlawat. Played by popular TV actor Vishal Gandhi, Tejvardhan is Meet Ahlawat’s missing elder brother. We have only heard about Tejvardhan in the story but we finally meet him.

Vishal was also seen in shows like Bandhan Saat Janamon Ka, Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum, Tamanna, As a parallel lead Kabir Singh Rathod in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani.

TellyChakkar Exclusively spoke to Vishal Gandhi about his entry in the show, Playing such a complex character, and His equation with his co-stars.

1. Your Character Tejvardhan has been getting a lot of love from the fans, and they want to know why did you choose this Character and how do you feel about the fan's reaction to it?

As an Actor you want challenges, and when I was approached with the details that this character has lost his memory and he is childlike in a sense because he has no recollection of what has happened in the past, so the biggest challenge was to not make this character look false and just a person who remembers some fragments of who Meet is and who these other people are but he really doesn't know anything yet. So that surely is difficult because even I don't know the complete history of what has happened to him but there has to be the major reason behind this condition. I am very glad that the audience are liking my performance and that they have accepted me because this is different than the boy-next-door Characters I have played.

2. How did you approach playing such a complex character, because we assumed Tejvardhan was an elder brother and he would look a certain way but his entry was completely different, what was your Reaction?

Even when I was told that I would be entering in this almost unidentifiable disguise because at this point no one knew where Tej was and he has been out of the house for 2-3 years now and he wears these simple clothes, which is different than what you imagine an Alhawat wearing, it made sense to me because Tej has so many layers, And Actors are Greedy people, I am a greedy actor. I like these Challenges because this is a meaty role. It's like peeling an onion there are multiple layers because to Tej, this is the elder son who would handle business, had responsibilities, was married and now when we see him, he doesn't remember anything, his wife is married to another person now, he only remembers Meet and Sunanina's name. So I try and work hard into thinking how can i do better and do justice to this character naturally.

3. How has your experience been on Set so far and how would you describe your equation with your Co-stars?

It's Only been a little while since I've been on sets, but my equation is Ashi (Meet Hooda) is very good. We have a comfort zone, which I think reflects also in our on-screen interaction because you know Meet Hooda is also a friendly figure for Tej. And people have reached out saying that they like our scenes together and enjoy our Interaction, Offscreen we are mad people, we hang out,talk, have our meals together. But even when we have scenes together we work off each other, I like improving and even Ashi does so even some non-verbal gestures during scenes that show the comfort of Tej with Meet is important. We like to play with little things, nuances, like Tej will Speak in Meet's dialect to sort of Imitate her. I think it is a refreshing bond to see.

Vishal plays the role of Tejvardhann Alhawat in 'Meet-Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet' on Zee TV.

