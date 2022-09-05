EXCLUSIVE! 'I am hopeful that this happens and we support Anubhav and Gungun' Yug aka Anuj Khurana shares his take on the current track of Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is winning the hearts of the masses. The show is being loved by the audience. The pairing of Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi is quite fresh, and the storyline brings back memories of the '90s. The two play the roles of lead characters Gungun and Abhinav respectively.  The family is fun-loving and likes music and cricket. The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali show Khorkuto. 

Also read: Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Emotional! Gungun and Anubhav’s sad confrontation, Anubhav gives his ring back

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Anuj Khurana aka Yug shared his take on the current track, his character and more. 

Talking about the current track, he revealed, 'As for now, we are going with the flow, as an elder brother to Anubhav, I think it's high time he supports Anubhav and helps him come out of the mess. Make him realise that if he really loves Gungun then he must take a stand for her.' 

We asked him about his character's take on the track, he scribbled, 'Yug has come to know what has Anubhav done to Gungun, a few of us have soft feelings for Gungun. I am hopeful that this happens and we support Anubhav and Gungun and push him to reveal his true feelings.’ 

Talking about the bonds, he earlier revealed, ‘It would be really difficult for me to pick one as all of them are really close to me. Yes, Mehul aka Golu Chacha as we have most scenes together, even after a serious scene, we would have our fun banters, then Rajeevji we share the same room and he is like an elder brother to me. He guides me about things, be it Manan, Yesha, or Sonia all of them are dear to me. It would be really difficult to pick one.’ 

What is your take on this? 

Also Read: Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Riddhesh wants Anubhav to take care of Gungun, Riddhesh in hospital

