Exclusive! “I am a huge fan of Sushi and that’s one dish I can die for” - Ali Merchant

Ali is a well-known actor on television. Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about his  food preferences and the actor said it all. 

 

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 07/23/2022 - 02:00
MUMBAI: Ali Merchant is a well-known actor, anchor, DJ, and music producer.

He is best known for his roles in serials like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, and Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha.

Recently, he was seen in the reality show Lock Upp. He won the hearts of the audience, and his game was loved by all.

Soon, the actor will be seen in a web series where he will play a cop.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about his  food preferences and the actor said it all.  

Which is your favourite cuisine?

I love Butterchicken, that’s one dish I can die for.

A dish that you don’t like to eat?

I like to eat everything, not that fussy about it.

Your favourite dessert?

I love Chocolare truffle.

Which is your favorite food joint?

I am a sushi lover and would reccomened any Sushi restaurants.

Your midnight craving?

Choclate truffle is my midnight craving.

Do you have any food allergies?

No, luckily I can eat everything.

One dish that you would want to try someday?

Broccoli is something I would love to try.

Well, one can say that Ali is a big foodie and he loves to eat and am sure the chocolate truffle is the favourite of everyone.

