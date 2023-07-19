Exclusive! “I am not like Hafeez in real life”, Lokit Phulwani aka Hafeez of Rab Se Hai Dua talks about his experience working in the show

The show, which premiered last year, is winning the hearts of the viewers with its intense storyline and captivating performances.
Rab Se Hai Dua

MUMBAI: Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But Haider later meets Ghazal and marries her as well, who becomes his second wife.

The show which premiered last year, is winning the hearts of viewers with its intense storyline and captivating performances. Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore play the lead in the show.

Lokit Phulwani plays the role of Hafiz, Dua’s brother and has been getting a lot of rave reviews for his performance in the show.

We got in touch with the actor to talk about his role and so much more.

When asked about his character and what that experience has been like, he said, “ Basically, I am not like Hafeez in real life. I'm a practical person and I don’t have any siblings. I come from a background where I'm a single child, so I don't have any sisters. So, playing a character with a sibling, where you have to showcase a lot of emotions to your sister, mother and discuss about your sister’s love life and trials is challenging. You have to show anger and protectiveness and even with that, in that house, I have a love interest, which is Haider’s sister. That is also a contrast, because I am single. It’s about going through a lot of emotions, which I don’t every day. Basically, it's a challenge for me, but as an actor, it's a very grateful position to be in. Playing a character and showcasing all emotions which people might take years to go through is a blessing. I love it. This has been a loving and learning experience”.

On his experience working with Prateek Sharma, he said, “Basically, in shows and environments, you don't have many conversations with the producer enough, but this particular void has been filled out. It's like even if we need a friend, Prateek sir is there. He won't show that he's the big boss or he's a producer. It’s very chilled out, even if you ask him something about the character. He takes time to explain it to you. And with LSD, all the production people, direction people, even the actors, it's a very familial experience. I am someone who does not spend his time outside, I work and shoot. So, it has become more like a family because I enjoy seeing these people and working with them. I look forward to going to set, because like I said, I am so personal about everything, so the family is very important to me and I love it”.

Lokit plays the role of Hafeez in the popular Zee TV show, Rab Se Hai Dua.

