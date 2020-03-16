EXCLUSIVE! 'I am not a social media person at all' Swaran Ghar's Sandeep Sharma reacts on being Social Media Savvy, Influencers taking over shows and more

Sandeep Sharma

MUMBAI:  Swaran Ghar has been the most anticipated show in recent times, the show has been garnering a lot of love from the audience, the concept is heart-touching and makes you feel like the Bedis are a part of your family. 

In an exclusive conversation with Sandeep Sharma, we asked the dapper about his take on social media, taking up projects and more. Check out what he had to share: 

Are you a social media savvy person or you like to stay away?

I love to stay away from Social Media, when the show came I was told to be more available on social media and make them know what am I doing. Social media is important to know a bit about you. I had taken a break from Social media and I was getting offers and it didn't occur to me that I have to keep myself available. New people do come but then I also keep getting work so I feel it doesn't make much difference.

How does audience divide between the shows?

The audience for every show is completely different, Naagin will have more youngsters and fashion influencers. While  our show would interest people sitting at home, parents and senior citizens. Every show caters to a different set of viewers and it is the same with Social media. If your reels have 1m followers then they are only seeing 30 secs, there is no comparison with actors that are performing long monologues. Becoming an influencer is a completely different market and becoming a full fledged actor is different. 

Do you think as an actor Social media is taking over good roles from the actors by churning influencers? 

It completely depends, the makers would hire you depending on the target audience that they want. It is completely based on the marketing purposes. They don't know about acting as such, they are not made for the layers that come into acting. This is not a new concept, this began with the modelling era, if someone works then it would work for long. It is all about getting that push and TRP, same how there are same mythological shows again and again. It is for that one time boom, this is what is happening in the industry, it is risky but then that is how the market is working now. 

Also read: Swaran Ghar: Pathetic! Bebe compels Swaran to express her feelings for Ajit

Latest Video