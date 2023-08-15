Exclusive! "'I am open to doing work in anything related to this industry", Indira Krishnan aka Vedika Dalmia of Saavi Ki Savari talks about exploring more creative options, Vedika’s journey and more!

MUMBAI: Indira Krishnan plays the role of a Matriarch on Saavi Ki Savari.

Indira Krishnan is a seasoned actor, who has been a part of shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein, Krishna Ben, Afsar Betiya, Krishna Dasi, and many more.

She has also been a part of many movies.

Saavi Ki Savari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to the audience’s attention. It symbolizes women empowerment, as the lead actress Samridhi Shukla aka Saavi rides an auto rickshaw for the house's welfare and her family.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the seasoned actress to talk about her character Vedika, her acting process, and more!

What is something that you feel you have not yet explored as Vedika?

So Vedika has explored a lot, but I would love to see Vedika, you know, in a thriller mode and maybe in a hallucinated mode or a thriller mode where you know she gets blackmailed or she kind of, you know, gets into a different mode and different mood, a different mood swing. It could be very different, Maybe she's cut off from the family all of a sudden, and we don't know what happens next and explore uncharted territory.

What is your acting process like, do you workshop your characters?

So Vedika has this, You know, she's from Indore. And she's from a classy family and they are a big family business family. So, I've kept that kind of classiness even in my acting skills. As too she will, even if she wants to portray her inner, you know, her inner innovations, it will be in a much in a very subtle way, in the way a businessperson family would do or the way they live and they live a very exceptional life. They live an exclusive life, you know. So, I definitely like it to be something like how you would create a business family living like that kind of a lie.

You have been a part of the industry for a very long time, is there any other creative role that you see yourself doing in the future?

We are creative people and I always feel destiny. I don't know where it will take you, so I'm open to doing work in anything related to this industry, definitely, which would uplift the society, which would uplift women's empowerment, which would uplift a lot of knowledge, women of what all they can do. And definitely, I'm always open to work, whether you know be it in any form. But for right now, I feel like I'm good as an actress and I'm enjoying this journey. So, I want to enjoy this journey right now.

Indira Krishnan stars as Vedika Dalmia on Saavi ki Savari on Colors.

