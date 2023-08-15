Exclusive! "'I am open to doing work in anything related to this industry", Indira Krishnan aka Vedika Dalmia of Saavi Ki Savari talks about exploring more creative options, Vedika’s journey and more!

The show is going through a dramatic tangent and fans have been intrigued about what will happen next.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 07:30
Indira Krishnan

MUMBAI: Indira Krishnan plays the role of a Matriarch on Saavi Ki Savari. 

Indira Krishnan is a seasoned actor, who has been a part of shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein, Krishna Ben, Afsar Betiya, Krishna Dasi, and many more.

She has also been a part of many movies. 

Saavi Ki Savari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to the audience’s attention. It symbolizes women empowerment, as the lead actress Samridhi Shukla aka Saavi rides an auto rickshaw for the house's welfare and her family.

Also Read:Saavi Ki Savaari: Exclusive! Raksham saves Nityam and Saavi from major humiliation

TellyChakkar got in touch with the seasoned actress to talk about her character  Vedika, her acting process, and more! 

What is something that you feel you have not yet explored as Vedika?

So Vedika has explored a lot, but I would love to see Vedika, you know, in a thriller mode and maybe in a hallucinated mode or a thriller mode where you know she gets blackmailed or she kind of, you know, gets into a different mode and different mood, a different mood swing. It could be very different, Maybe she's cut off from the family all of a sudden, and we don't know what happens next and  explore uncharted territory.

What is your acting process like, do you workshop your characters?

So Vedika has this, You know, she's from Indore. And she's from a  classy family and they are a big family business family. So, I've kept that kind of classiness even in my acting skills. As too she will, even if she wants to portray her inner, you know, her inner innovations, it will be in a much in a very subtle way, in the way a businessperson family would do or the way they live and they live a very exceptional life. They live an exclusive life, you know. So, I definitely like it to be something like how you would create a business family living like that kind of a lie. 

You have been a part of the industry for a very long time, is there any other creative role that you see yourself doing in the future? 

We are creative people and I always feel destiny. I don't know where it will take you, so I'm open to doing work in anything related to this industry, definitely, which would uplift the society, which would uplift women's empowerment, which would uplift a lot of knowledge, women of what all they can do. And definitely, I'm always open to work, whether you know be it in any form. But for right now, I feel like I'm good as an actress and I'm enjoying this journey. So, I want to enjoy this journey right now. 

Indira Krishnan stars as Vedika Dalmia on Saavi ki Savari on Colors.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Saavi Ki Savaari: Exclusive! Vedika and Saavi are at loggerheads as Vedika takes Raksham’s side

Indira Krishnan YHC Krishna Ben Savi Ki Safari Colors Nityam Samridhi Shukla Colors tv Saavi Ki Savaari Savi Dashami Creations Television Farmaan Haider Fenil Umrigar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 07:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Katha Ankahee: Wow! Mr. Garewal gets convinced that Viaan is the right partner for Katha
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Must read! Alia Bhatt reveals if she wants to move to the US after her debut in Hollywood
MUMBAI: After showcasing her talent and versatility in the Indian film industry for over a decade, Alia Bhatt is now...
Punjabi Munda Mohit Malik, aka Kunal Malhotra From Star Plus's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Shares How His Reel Love Life Is Similar To His Real Life Love Saga
MUMBAI: Star Plus's show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is a coming together of two cultures: Marathi and Punjabi. This is not...
Kundali Bhagya: OMG! Karan hits Preeta with his car, latter lands up in hospital
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Interesting! Surekha tries to save Anvi and Durva, Ishaan flops the plan
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Woah! Tejasswi Prakash reveals the reason why she kept her relationship with Karan Kundrra public, read to find out
MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been inseparable from the time they started dating in Bigg Boss 15. The...
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
Must read! Alia Bhatt reveals if she wants to move to the US after her debut in Hollywood
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mohit Malik
Punjabi Munda Mohit Malik, aka Kunal Malhotra From Star Plus's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Shares How His Reel Love Life Is Similar To His Real Life Love Saga
Tejasswi Prakash
Woah! Tejasswi Prakash reveals the reason why she kept her relationship with Karan Kundrra public, read to find out
MTV ROADIES SEASON 19
MTV Roadies Season 19 : Exclusive! “I would love to do Bigg Boss and I feel that the show is apt for me so my aim is on the show “ – Rupa Singh
Aamir Ali
Exclusive! Aamir Ali breaks his silence on whether he would do the reality show “Bigg Boss” and shares his views on the relationships on the show
Harsh Rajput
Exclusive! Harsh Rajput talks about Hindi cinema having a fall at the box office and reveals if he would continue doing supernatural shows
Avika Gor
Avika Gor represents India in Vietnam and has a massive fan following in Vietnam!