Exclusive! “I am a person who wants to explore every kind of opportunity and emotion”, Agnisakshi’s Jeevika aka Shivika Pathak talks about the show, her character and more

MUMBAI: Agnisakshi... Ek Samjhauta is a new show from Colors and traces the life of a couple whose marriage has an expiry date. It’s the journey of Jeevika, whose dream of building a whole new life with her husband Satvik is shattered on the first night of marriage.

Shivika Pathak plays the role of Jeevika in the show Agnisakshi.This is her first project as a lead.

What is that X-factor about your character that made it click for you?

I think her love and care for her family and husband. I am a very family oriented person as well. So naturally, I related to most of her feelings easily and understood them well.

What has the experience been like shooting the show, do you feel like you have a better grasp of the character and an easy way to get into them now?

I must say, I have had a very smooth experience playing Jeevika since the past few months and now, I feel I know her a bit closer. It has become easier to immediately mold myself into her personality when I am on set.

What kind of roles do you want to explore more?

I think I am a person who wants to explore everything and every kind of opportunity and emotion. Therefore, I haven’t put any limit on myself. I want to play each and every emotion.

What kind of twists and turns can we expect in the show and your character moving forward?

The show is moving towards a direction which has many interesting twists, one which is Satvik breaking a business deal for Jeevika’s sake. The reason behind this is another interesting moment to watch for and for that, viewers have to tune in.

