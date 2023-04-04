Exclusive! “I call Megha ‘Tetul’ since it is the Bengali term for Imlie and it is only me who addresses her like that,” says Imlie fame Akash aka Jitendra Bohara as he opens up about his experience working on Imlie, bond with co-stars and more, check out

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the very notorious telly world. We got in touch with Imlie fame Jitendra Bohara and he candidly spoke about the show, his co-stars and gave a hint on the upcoming track.

Imlie has had a steady run on TV and even after the generational leap, the show is doing gloriously well. The cast of the show puts in a lot of effort to make the show what it is. The current track is following the tale of Dhairya’s entry and how his character is going to bring in some major twists in Imlie and Atharva’s life.

Jitendra Bohara is a talented Indian actor who is known for his roles in shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Prem Ya Paheli – Chandrakanta, Chandra Nandini among other projects and is now being much recognized as Akash in Imlie.

We rang him up and chatted about his experience working on the show, bond with co-stars and if he could give us a hint on the upcoming track:

1. How has your experience been working on Imlie?

So we have been working on the show since September and it has been seven months. It is one of the best production house! The guides and people in the production treat the actors very good and there is a lot of mutual respect amongst actors for each other. They are all experienced actors and the show has remained steady and is doing well in the eye of the audience.

2. How is your bond with the co-stars and who are you closest to on set?

Well, my bond is good with everyone but if I had to pick, I am closer to Hetal Yadav; she is like a mother to me and cares for me a lot. Then, Bobby sir too, who essays the character of my father. Even Atharva, he treats me like an older brother. I call Megha as ‘Tetul’ since it is the Bengali term for Imlie and it is only me who addresses her like that.

3. Can you give us a hint on the upcoming track?

Right now there is not much that I can reveal since there is a lot going on. Dhairya is soon to reveal that he is Rudra’s son and may be my point of view with the character will change and Akash could possibly think that his enemies have increased, given that until now he was thinking that the property would be divided in 2 parts but now with Dhairya’s entry, it could get divided into 3 parts.

However, as a villain, I am ready for the audience’s negative reaction to my character.

So, that was Jitendra Bohara getting candid with us as he gave us some interesting insights about the show.

