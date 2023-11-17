Exclusive! I call Mohit Malik my ‘Mamu’ in real life as well, he is like a father figure to me: Ketaki Kulkarni on Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

In an exclusive conversation with Ketaki, she opened up on shooting for Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si and how the concept is being loved by the masses.
MUMBAI: Baatein Kuch Ankhaee Si is one of the most watched shows on television. The show stars Sayli Salunkhe and Mohit Malik in the leading roles. Ketaki Kulkarni is also an integral part of the show. In an exclusive conversation with Ketaki, she opened up on shooting for the show and how the concept is being loved by the masses.

Ketaki shared, “I have had a brilliant experience shooting for the show. I bond extremely well with Sheeba Akashdeep and Ankita Sharma. They are as close to me as they are on-screen. Sayli Salunkhe and I bond well as we both come from Marathi theatre background and with Mohit Malik, I call him my ‘Mamu’ (uncle) in real life as well just like I call him on-screen. Infact, he is the first person I will go to when I have a problem. He is like a father figure to me.”

Speaking about how much she relates to her character, Ketaki stated, “I connect with my character in terms of the dressing sense. I have a similar dressing sense like my character. Also, just like my role, I too love Indian culture. However, I would like my character to behave more maturely.”

We asked Ketaki how she balances her studies and shoots.

Ketaki elaborated, “Well, I have been shooting from my childhood and I am very good at grasping things. I also have a lot of family support. My mom and dad guide me well too. There is a lot of pressure before exams where I get tense and I sleep for hardly five hours and dedicate all my time to studies but now I am habituated with the ritual.”

Well said Ketaki! 

