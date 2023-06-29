Exclusive! “I can't say I'm not feeling anything because that would be a lie”, Megha Ray opens up about Sony TV’s Sapno ki Chalaang opens up on the show wrapping up!

MUMBAI:Sony Entertainment Television’s fiction offering 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang' brings viewers the story of a girl of today who is determined to succeed in her dream company, and she has one simple question to ask – why can’t a girl take her Sapnon ki Chhalaang to an alien city to accomplish this?

Megha Ray is an actor to look out for. She has been in shows like Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, Apna Time Bhi Aayega, and Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein where she gave some amazing performances and was appreciated by the audience.

TellyChakkar gave you the exclusive update that as per sources, the show is wrapping up, and the news had been floating around for a while but we now have confirmation.

The show will wrap up the shoot tomorrow, and as per sources, the cast and the crew will shoot their last scenes tomorrow.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Megha Ray who leads the show as the character Radhika, about the show wrapping up.

Megha opened up about the show wrapping up, and said, “I am so not done with playing Radhika, not so soon. I never thought, a wonderful show like this which is loved by everyone who I know is watching would wind up so soon. I can't say I'm not feeling anything because that would be a lie. But I am not sad. I do wish that this incredible journey lasted longer but I am so proud of being a part of a story that had so much to give in every episode. I'm so grateful to be a part of content that has been so meaningful and relatable. We can only control what is in our hands and I'm bidding farewell to SKC with a pleasant longing. I wish there were more shows like this. I am so proud of everyone who's a part of Sapnon Ki Chhalaang for each and every one has given their creative best.

She further said, “To my viewers, well-wishers and supporters, you are one of a kind! I believe Sapnon Ki Chhalaang has the classiest audience and I am also so proud of them - their observations, analysis of situations and characters, have all been so smart and impressive. I love them all for giving so much love to the show and to all the characters, for being so involved with the story and discussing the issues raised through the episodes every single day. I'm happy we could ignite important conversations amongst people who are hungry for content that makes them think. We're winding up this show today only shoot-wise, but for telecast there are still lots of episodes coming your way. Radhika's journey is going to be incredible and will end as gracefully and beautifully as it started.”

Megha’s words will definitely make the fans emotional.The show does have a dedicated fan following and they truly loved the character of Radhika and her journey.

While there has been no known reason why the show is going off-air but fans are definitely upset.



