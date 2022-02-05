Exclusive! I did not know Rajshree, but I had seen her performance, and she is a fabulous actor: Appnapan – Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan’s Cezanne Khan

Cezzane is very excited about his new show, and this is what he has to say.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 19:22
MUMBAI: Appnapan – Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan is an Indian television serial produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. It stars Rajshree Thakur and Cezanne Khan. The show follows a storyline in which a couple gets separated and their children are brought together. It is going to air soon on general entertainment channel Sony TV and will be seen digitally on Sony Liv.

Rajshree Thakur was last seen in Star Plus’ Shaadi Mubarak starring opposite Manav Gohil and was then replaced by Rati Pandey. Meanwhile, Cezzane khan was last in Colors’ Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki as Harman Singh. He starred opposite Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik.

The actor is very excited about his new show. This is what he has to say.

Tell us more about the role.

This is a very different role. Fans will see me in a very unique avatar. Honestly, I haven’t done this kind of a role before.

What was your reaction when you read the script for the first time?

I really loved the script. Generally, as actors, if we get something different, we will try it out. It is a break from the monotony and gives us a lot of satisfaction.

What was your reaction to being paired with Rajshree?

Well, personally, I did not know Rajshree, but I had seen her performance and she is a fabulous actor. I was happy to meet her. The entire cast and crew of the show is brilliant.

Latest Video