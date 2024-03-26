EXCLUSIVE! I did not want to grey my hair for the look of Swarna and I was particular about it: Niyati Joshi on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Niyati Joshi has come a long way in her career. She needs no introduction.

She has been an integral part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus and the audience cannot have enough of what she brings on the screens.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Niyati sheds light about how she has grown as an artist through this show, her thoughts on playing a character which is older than her actual age and the challenges that she has encountered.

Speaking about the growth Niyati has received as an actress, she shared, “For an actor, growth is a part of various ups and downs as the storyline is not always focusing on one character. Parul Chauhan was a part of the show who played Swarna before me and she performed almost all the variations. So the storyline has been there but there has been shifting focus on my character. However, if I have to sum it up, I would not deny that I have seen tremendous growth as an artist.”

When asked about where Niyati is fine with playing roles which are older than her actual age, she shared, “I am playing one and I feel it is fine till the time I am getting to perform characters which have substance. Another thing is that DKP really knows how to take care of their actors and the way their characters would look on-screen.”

She highlighted the reservations that she had mentioning, “The only thing that I was resistant about was that I did not want to grey my hair and I was particular about it. But then the grandparents that we see in today’s generation are also so modern and look younger than their age.”

Way to go Niyati!