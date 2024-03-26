EXCLUSIVE! I did not want to grey my hair for the look of Swarna and I was particular about it: Niyati Joshi on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Niyati sheds light about how she has grown as an artist through this show, her thoughts on playing a character which is older than her actual age and the challenges that she has encountered.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 03/26/2024 - 08:00
Niyati

MUMBAI: Niyati Joshi has come a long way in her career. She needs no introduction.

She has been an integral part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus and the audience cannot have enough of what she brings on the screens. 

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Niyati Joshi aka Swarna Goenka OPENS UP on how she balances her personal and professional life!

 

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Niyati sheds light about how she has grown as an artist through this show, her thoughts on playing a character which is older than her actual age and the challenges that she has encountered.

Speaking about the growth Niyati has received as an actress, she shared, “For an actor, growth is a part of various ups and downs as the storyline is not always focusing on one character. Parul Chauhan was a part of the show who played Swarna before me and she performed almost all the variations. So the storyline has been there but there has been shifting focus on my character. However, if I have to sum it up, I would not deny that I have seen tremendous growth as an artist.”

When asked about where Niyati is fine with playing roles which are older than her actual age, she shared, “I am playing one and I feel it is fine till the time I am getting to perform characters which have substance. Another thing is that DKP really knows how to take care of their actors and the way their characters would look on-screen.”

She highlighted the reservations that she had mentioning, “The only thing that I was resistant about was that I did not want to grey my hair and I was particular about it. But then the grandparents that we see in today’s generation are also so modern and look younger than their age.” 

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! I will miss shooting with Karan Kundrra: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Niyati Joshi

Way to go Niyati!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Samridhii Shukla Shehzada Dhami Niyati Joshi TellyChakkar Swarna Pranali Rathod Mohsin Khan Shivangi Joshi Harshad Chopda Shruti Ulfat Anita Raj TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 03/26/2024 - 08:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Comedy King Sunil Grover makes musical debut for a web series - ‘Sunflower S2’!
MUMBAI: ZEE5, India's largest home-grown video streaming platform, delivered another success with their latest original...
First Song from 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' Album Drops: Introducing "Jazbaati hai Dil”
MUMBAI: The first song from the highly anticipated musical album of "Do Aur Do Pyaar" has just been released, and it's...
Jhanak SPOILER: Anirudh forbids Jhanak from spending money
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Virat Kohli's heartwarming video call with Anushka Sharma, Vamika, and Akaay after RCB victory goes viral
MUMBAI: Last night, Virat Kohli guided his teammates from Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win over Preity Zinta owned...
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office day 4: Randeep Hooda starrer draws decent numbers on the festival of Holi
MUMBAI: Movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar has been getting good attraction when the trailer was out, the movie is directed...
Pallavi Sharda is here to leave you awestruck with her crazy hot looks
MUMBAI: An Australian actress of Indian descent, Pallavi Sharda is recognized for her performance in the Academy Award...
Recent Stories
Do Aur Do Pyaar
First Song from 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' Album Drops: Introducing "Jazbaati hai Dil”
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh’s MOST GOOGLED questions – Here’s what Google says about the ‘SRK of Indonesia’
Garvita Sadhwani
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Garvita Sadhwani captivates audiences with stellar performance; Netizens shower praise
Shoaib
Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar’s pictures with their son Ruhaan makes us believe in a PERFECT FAMILY
Manisha
When Manisha Rani embarrassed Rithvik Dhanjani in front of Farah Khan
Abhishek
Abhishek Kumar gives a befitting reply to his haters in this #throwback video
Hina
Hina Khan revealed that Bigg Boss is biased as they show good people in bad light