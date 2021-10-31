EXCLUSIVE! I did a workshop to prepare for the role of Badami and while shooting, my director helps me quite a lot: Anuradha Upadhyay

MUMBAI: Anuradha Upadhyay belongs to Delhi and some of her best work includes Mann Me Hai Vishwas, Nimki Mukhiya and she has also acted in some Bhojpuri and Telegu films. Anuradha Upadhyay delights as Badami, Pushpy’s elder daughter-in-law in Hari Mirch Lal Mirch.

She is a very entertaining character in the family but she has a way of saying things that nobody understands. It’s hilarious because of the conversation she tries to have leaving everyone puzzled about what she’s implying. Dramatic, she feels that she is most intelligent girl but she is not. She is funny and cool and doesn’t care about other things other than her husband Dablyu. She is also still in her honeymoon zone despite being married for a few years and shares a good equation with everyone.

In an exclusive conversation with Anuradha, she shared her experience shooting for the show. Take a look:

What made you say yes for this show?

The fun-loving character of Badami in this show

How did you prepare for the role?

My director helps me a lot to play this role or did work shop for preparing it.

If there is one thing you would like to change about your character in the show, what would it be?

I don’t want any change in this character.

What was your first reaction when you were finalised for the show?

I felt so amazing and good.

How do you’ll deal with creative differences on the set while shooting?

l don’t face any issues with creative because the pictures of my character and looks are very clear.

