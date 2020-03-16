Exclusive! I do not eat at night: Sirf Tum's Puneett Chouksey aka Anshul Oberoi

MUMBAI: Colors' popular show ‘Sirf Tum’ is ruling a million hearts. It is gearing up for some major twists and turns these days. It showcases a different kind of love story between Ranaveer aka Vivian Dsena and Suhani aka Eisha Singh.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Puneett Chouksey aka Anshul Oberoi of Colors’ Sirf Tum talks about his fitness mantra, diet, and me time.

Tell us about your fitness mantra.

I drink a lot of water; consume only healthy food, and go to the gym on a regular basis.

Any diet you follow to look fit?

Homemade food and drinking a lot of water are mandatory for me. Moreover, I do not eat at night.

So what do you do in your me time?

In my me time, I love to gather information related to acting and current affairs, listen to music, and keep myself updated.

Any message for fans?

I am thankful to everyone who appreciates my work. And for those who are disappointed by it, I will work harder for them. I love my fans, and they have been a strong support system to me. Lots of love to them!

Good luck, Puneett!

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.