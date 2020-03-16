Exclusive! I don’t feel pressurized: Mithai lead Debattama Saha

MUMBAI: Zee TV is set to launch a new show titled Mithai. The show stars Debattama Saha and Aashish Bhardhwaj in the lead roles and is produced by Arvind Babbal.

At the launch of the show, TellyChakkar got in conversation with Debattama who spoke about the show concept and more.

What elements have been taken from the original show? “The concept of mithai, Gopal Sir and the root of the family story but the flavour is completely different. Similarities would obviously be there but we have given our personal touch to it.”

Is there any kind of pressure from your previous show's success? “I would never compare these two shows and there's no competition hence there is no pressure. I've given my best in both the shows. Both the characters are also completely different. Everyone is working hard on this show so I'm just hopeful about it.”

Mithai is set against the backdrop of Mathura and captures the journey of a bubbly and chirpy sweet-maker, whose name is also coincidentally ‘Mithai’. The show will take viewers into the by-lanes of Jatipura where barely four shops exist today that prepare a unique traditional sweet called Aloo Jalebi which is served as the mahaprasad at the Mukharvind Temple.

The show also stars actors namely Amita Choksi, Sumit Singh and Ajit Jha.

