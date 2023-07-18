Exclusive! “I don’t think I will ever get offered Bigg Boss again as I have made it clear that I wouldn’t be part of the show; in case of Khatron Ke Khiladi, I wouldn’t close my doors - Gashmeer Mahajani

MUMBAI: Gashmeer Mahajani is a well-known television star. He rose to fame with his performance as Aditya in Star Plus's Imlie, where he was paired opposite Sumbul Touqeer Khan. The couple was loved by the audience.

But, Gashmeer decided to quit the show as he wanted to do something different, and hence, he put an end to his role of Aditya Tripathi. Fans were heartbroken with this news as they missed him on the show.

Gashmeer is a huge star in the world of Marathi cinema. He debuted with P. Som Shekar's Hindi film ‘Muskurake Dekh Zara’ in the year 2010. In 2015, he achieved popularity when ‘Carry On Maratha’, his Marathi film debut, and ‘Deool Band’ were released.

He was last seen on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, where he showcased his dancing skills and impressed the judges and audience. No wonder, he was one of the finalists of the show.

He is currently seen in the television show “Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal”, where he plays one of the leads of the show, Armaan. But now, in a few weeks’ time, the show may go off–air.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Gashmeer Mahajani and asked him whether he would be a part of Bigg Boss and revealed whom he is comfortable shooting with.

Were you approached for Bigg Boss OTT Season 2?

I don’t think they will approach me for Bigg Boss anymore as they have offered me zillions of times. I have always denied it. I have a good rapport with the channel as I participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and now, I'm a part of Tere Ishq Main Gayal. If they want me for Khatron Ke Khiladi, I won’t close my doors for that show. We will work in the future and they know my priorities. They have been trying to change my view for two years, but I have explained why I do not want to be part of the show.

How did you take the negative trolling for Ishq Main Gayal?

I used to follow the #hashtags, but sometimes, my fans DM me themselves on social media and I would wonder why they are sending it to me. It doesn’t upset me as it’s a part and parcel of life.

On sets, who are you very comfortable working with?

I am very comfortable working with Karan. Rahul Sudhair is fun to work with, even though he just entered the show. He has a good sense of humor and I invited him for my son’s birthday as well as the children would enjoy his act. It’s a compliment, as making people laugh is very difficult.

What do you have to say about Karan Kundrra and Reem Shaikh?

Karan has become a very close friend of mine. Reem is a very sweet girl and I am very happy working with them. The biggest takeaway from “Tere Ishq Main Gayal” is that I have met many people and built a new bond with them. I have good friends from here.

Do you’ll meet off-sets as well and hang around?

No, we don’t as there is no time and it has nothing to do with working in television as I am so busy right now. I have been shooting for “Tere Ishq Main Gayal” for two days and later, I'll be in Pune to shoot for my movie. I'll come back to shoot for TIMG again and then, will go back to the web series.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans would like to watch Gashmeer in a reality show.

