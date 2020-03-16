EXCLUSIVE! 'I don't feel homesick as I keep visiting my family' Swaran Ghar's Sandip Sharma on travel diaries, feeling homesick and more

MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar has been the most anticipated show in recent times, the show has been already garnering a lot of love from the audience, the concept is heart-touching and makes you feel like the Bedis are a part of your family.

In an exclusive conversation with Sandeep Sharma, we asked the dapper about his travel diaries, shooting in Chandigarh and more. Check out what he had to share:

Shooting in Chandigarh for a while, do you feel homesick?

I don't feel homesick. as I have been away from home for the longest time. I do keep visiting home once a month so that I don't reach the stage of feeling homesick. Jaipur is my home town so every month even when I was in Mumbai, I used to visit home. Rohit and I are both from Jaipur, though we didn't meet earlier.

Bedi brothers share a tight bond offscreen, tell us about it?

We all used to stay together for the initial days when we lived together for 2-3 months so the bond became strong. We used to play cricket together, eat together and in a blink we became tight. The vibe on the set is also quite positive so yes, the bond has turned stronger with time.

How has it been staying in Chandigarh and exploring the city and around?

You know how TV works, there is no time to really see if the city is fast or slow. Chandigarh is like if you are getting 3-4 hours in spare after packing up then you can go and have a nice round. You cannot roam like this in Mumbai. You really don't know how long will you be here. Shimla, Kasol and everything are quite closeby so we often go there and keep exploring more places when it an off. I went to Shimla thrice, if I get two days off then I would visit Manali or somewhere close.

