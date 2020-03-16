EXCLUSIVE! 'I don't find it justifiable to compare both the characters' Waseem Mushtaq on his characters in SSK2 and Spy Bahu

MUMBAI: Spy Bahu has become the talk of the town for a while, after its launch, the story has only kept the fans on the edge of their seats. We are all excited to know what major twists are yet to get unfolded in Yohan and Sejal's lives.

Also read: WOW! Devashish from Spy Bahu reveals about his first shot of the day. Check out the video

With the current entry of Waseem Mushtaq as Abhishek, we are yet to see major twists post the wedding track in the show. We got in touch with the dapper and he revealed some absolutely intriguing anecdotes, check them out:

From Sasural Simar Ka 2 to Spy Bahu, what are you expecting from the character here?

Both the characters are quite different from each other. The character I played in Sasural Simar Ka 2 was a very run of the mill character. It wasn't exciting, talking about Spy Bahu, first of all, he is one of the primary characters of the show, he is a cop and also has different shades of it. The character has different layers of grey and positive. I don't find it justifiable to compare both the characters.

Your character in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum was very intriguing?

The character was really fascinating, the character graph was stupendous and it was absolutely realistic. A lot of people asked us who writes the show, how do you all look so natural while exchanging dialogues. That show has a very special place and shall always stay.

The show had a completely different approach in comparison to other daily soaps?

Yes, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum was made differently, presented in a different way. In the end, all the stories are the same but the way you project them is what brings a different perspective. The set-up and the characterisation were amazing, Sandip is a master at it, he does it exceptionally well.

Also read: WOW! Devashish from Spy Bahu reveals about his first shot of the day. Check out the video

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar