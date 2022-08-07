Exclusive! I eat as per the scenes I am performing: Shagun Pandey on his fitness mantra

MUMBAI: Shagun Pandey is one of the most loved actors on television. He began his career with the serial Santoshi Maa as Guddu Parihar.

He is known for portraying Atharv Bapat in Tujhse Hai Raabta and Uday Kishore Sahani in Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye.

The actor was also a part of MTV Splitsvilla Season 11.

Currently, he is ruling television with his performance in Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, where he is essaying the character of Meet Ahlawat.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Shagun Pandey revealed the fitness regime he follows to look smoking hot.

What is your fitness regime?

Being the lead of a show is quite a responsibility, I need to find out the time in between shoots. The makers have built a gym on the sets, and when I do not go to the sets I make sure that I do cardio, heavy weight training, and much more.

What kind of diet do you follow?

I keep improvising my diet plans as per my sequences. Suppose I am shooting an action scene tomorrow then I will consume a lot of carbohydrates. Energy means a lot to me, especially when I am performing a strong scene. I eat as per the scenes I am performing.

What do you do in your “Me Time”?

If I am done with my gym and shoot, I opt for long drives, meet my parents and people in Chandigarh, and play digital games with my boys.

