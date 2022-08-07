Exclusive! I eat as per the scenes I am performing: Shagun Pandey on his fitness mantra

In an exclusive interaction with us, Shagun Pandey revealed the fitness regime he follows to look smoking hot.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 07/08/2022 - 15:25
Exclusive! I eat as per the scenes I am performing: Shagun Pandey on his fitness mantra

MUMBAI: Shagun Pandey is one of the most loved actors on television. He began his career with the serial Santoshi Maa as Guddu Parihar.

He is known for portraying Atharv Bapat in Tujhse Hai Raabta and Uday Kishore Sahani in Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye.

The actor was also a part of MTV Splitsvilla Season 11.

Currently, he is ruling television with his performance in Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, where he is essaying the character of Meet Ahlawat.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Shagun Pandey revealed the fitness regime he follows to look smoking hot.

Also read: Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Exclusive! Masoom, Manushri, and Kunal to EXPOSE the reality of Manjiri!

What is your fitness regime?

Being the lead of a show is quite a responsibility, I need to find out the time in between shoots. The makers have built a gym on the sets, and when I do not go to the sets I make sure that I do cardio, heavy weight training, and much more.

What kind of diet do you follow?

I keep improvising my diet plans as per my sequences. Suppose I am shooting an action scene tomorrow then I will consume a lot of carbohydrates. Energy means a lot to me, especially when I am performing a strong scene. I eat as per the scenes I am performing.

Also read: Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Exclusive! Masoom, Manushri, and Kunal to EXPOSE the reality of Manjiri!

What do you do in your “Me Time”?

If I am done with my gym and shoot, I opt for long drives, meet my parents and people in Chandigarh, and play digital games with my boys.

Good luck, Shagun!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

meet badlegi duniya ki reet Meet Ahlawat Ashi Singh Meet Hooda Zee TV Zee 5 Badho Bahu Splitsvilla Shubhaarambh Mahima Makwana TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 07/08/2022 - 15:25

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa: Upcoming Storm! Vanraj fumes in anger to see Anupamaa with Adhik and Pakhi at cafe
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Disheartening! Akshara to notice dumbness in Abhimanyu’s right hand
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Exclusive! I eat as per the scenes I am performing: Shagun Pandey on his fitness mantra
MUMBAI: Shagun Pandey is one of the most loved actors on television. He began his career with the serial Santoshi Maa...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fans predict Shivina's RE-BIRTH in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Ever since Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has taken a leap, the viewers are...
AbhiRa GOALS! 'If you can't be the Abhimanyu Birla of my life, I don't want you', netizens trend Harshad Chopda for AbhiRa Ki Pehli Teej
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Huge TWIST! Not Abhimanyu, Neil to become the next CEO of Birla hospital
MUMBAI: Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Nora Fatehi gets massively trolled for her recent outfit; Netizens say ‘she is trying to copy Deepika Padukone’
Shocking! Nora Fatehi gets massively trolled for her recent outfit; Netizens say ‘she is trying to copy Deepika Padukone’
Latest Video