Exclusive! “I feel blessed to be able to play two different roles; it’s quite hectic, but I am enjoying this phase” - Aditi Shetty

MUMBAI:Aditi Shetty is one of the most popular actresses on television and has a massive fan following.

She is one of the few actresses who is seen in two shows on television at the same time, Bhagya Lakshmi and Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii, where she plays two different types of roles, one positive, and another negative.

Fans love her in both roles and bestow lots of love and support on her.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her as to which character is more interesting to her, Rishi or Ravi, and how she manages to work on two shows.

How is the shoot going on?

The shoot is going on well. I am very tired these days. Shooting for two shows is getting hectic, but somehow, I am managing.

How do you manage shooting for both shows, what’s the planning like?

As you know, in Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii, I play a negative role, and in Bhagya Lakshmi, I have a positive one. I think, as an actor, I feel lucky. Every actor wants to play different roles and I feel blessed that I get to play two different ones at the same time. It's very challenging. The moment I go on Bhagya Lakshmi's set, I am someone really positive, who is fighting for the family. The next moment, when I am on on the sets of Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatanii, I turn negative. I am grateful to Balaji for giving me two extreme characters to play.

Which character is interesting to you Ravi ( DharamPatni) or Rishi ( Bhagya Lakshmi) ?

To be honest, both the characters are interesting, and both are confused. Rishi is confused as he knows that he wants Lakshmi but still doesn’t confess. On the other hand, Ravi is confused as well, as he loved Kriti and he was ready to marry her, but then he left her for someone else.

Well, Aditi Shetty is very lucky for getting to play two different types of roles that every actor looks forward to.

