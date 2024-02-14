EXCLUSIVE! I feel fortunate to be associated Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the set is like a second home to me: Niyati Joshi

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television. Starring Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla in the leading roles, the Star Plus show has high point drama which has an ensemble cast playing pivotal roles contributing to major plot twists in the show.

One of the actors is the very beautiful Niyati Joshi, who plays the role of Swarna.

Niyati has been associated with the show for the past five years and has witnessed tremendous growth as an actor. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, she opened up on her experience being associated with the show and the actors she bonds most with.

Niytai shared, “It has been five years that I have been with this show and I have shot with the earlier two generations who I am extremely close to. Mohsin Khan – Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda – Pranali Rathod and the other cast members are extremely missed. When the leap happened, there were only three actors who were carry forward in the fourth generation and one of them was me. I feel fortunate to be associated with the production house.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is like a second home to me.”

Talking about the bond Niyati shares with her co-stars, “I am cordial with the actors as the storyline is different so our shoot schedules don’t match. We greet each other when we meet. Shruti Ulfat, Anita Raj and the other actors are really nice. My character Swarna has been having quite some scenes with Ruhi and I feel that I have got quite a scope as an actress.”

Keep reading this space for more information.