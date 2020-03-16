Exclusive! I feel incomplete without my accessories: Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet’s Vishal Gandhi aka Tej Ahalwat

Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet fame Vishal Gandhi opens up about his fashion mantra and wardrobe must-haves.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 18:49
Exclusive! I feel incomplete without my accessories: Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet’s Vishal Gandhi aka Tej Ahalwat

MUMBAI: Vishal Gandhi has been a part of the entertainment industry for a decade now. He rose to fame after he played the role of Kabir in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. He is also well known for playing the grey character of Mihir Sukhadia in Tamanna.

Vishal is currently seen as Tej Ahlawat in Zee TV's drama series Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet. The show marked his comeback after a long break.

Recently, his photoshoot with a fashion brand has catered a lot of audience attention.

Also read: Exclusive! I wish to explore the comedy genre: Vishal Gandhi

TellyChakkar got in touch with him and asked about his fashion quotient and wardrobe must-haves.

Your fashion must-haves?

Apart from clothes, I have a variety of accessories in my wardrobe like watches, energy beads, devotional ornaments, scarves, and bandanas. One thing I haven’t compromised on even on the sets are my devotional threads, which I wear around my neck.

In face, I once got into a fight with my wife about my bandanas as she wanted to throw them out of the house. I feel incomplete without my accessories.

Do you love street shopping or brand shopping?

I love street shopping, as I purchase a lot of things. But yes, I am brand conscious about my denims and footwear.

Also read: Exclusive! Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet fame Vishal Gandhi opens up on his most memorable moment, working with Shrenu Parikh, and more

Any favourite colour?

You will find a lot of red and black in my wardrobe.

Good luck, Vishal!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Vishal Gandhi meet meet badlegi duniya ki reet Shagun Pandey Ashi Singh Zee TV Zee 5 Shrenu Parikh Kshadyantra Apara Mehta TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 18:49

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Swaran Ghar: What! Swaran fed up of everyday drama, tells Ajit to leave the house
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar is produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s Dreamiyata Productions. It explores the strained...
Interesting! Take a look at never avatar of Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa, DEET INSIDE
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupama has been the most adored show on...
Exclusive! I do not eat at night: Sirf Tum's Puneett Chouksey aka Anshul Oberoi
MUMBAI: Colors' popular show ‘Sirf Tum’ is ruling a million hearts. It is gearing up for some major twists and turns...
Nima Denzongpa: Lovely! Nima sings lullaby to Krish, Virat gets to know more about Nima
MUMBAI: In the show, Nima Denzongpa, a girl from Sikkim, falls in love with a Marathi guy and moves to another state to...
Exclusive! "There was a time when I have reuected Khan led film and Kumar led film because my aspirations were different" Kangana Ranaut
MUMBAI: Movie Dhaakad which has Kangana Ranaut in the leading role along with actors Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta is the...
Exclusive! "Ajay Devgn is saying that Hindi is our national language and he is right" Kangana Ranaut
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Dhaakad which has Kangana Ranaut in the leading role is no doubt one of the much awaited movies...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! "There was a time when I have reuected Khan led film and Kumar led film because my aspirations were different" Kangan
Exclusive! "There was a time when I have reuected Khan led film and Kumar led film because my aspirations were different" Kangana Ranaut
Latest Video