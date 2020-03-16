Exclusive! I feel incomplete without my accessories: Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet’s Vishal Gandhi aka Tej Ahalwat

MUMBAI: Vishal Gandhi has been a part of the entertainment industry for a decade now. He rose to fame after he played the role of Kabir in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. He is also well known for playing the grey character of Mihir Sukhadia in Tamanna.

Vishal is currently seen as Tej Ahlawat in Zee TV's drama series Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet. The show marked his comeback after a long break.

Recently, his photoshoot with a fashion brand has catered a lot of audience attention.

TellyChakkar got in touch with him and asked about his fashion quotient and wardrobe must-haves.

Your fashion must-haves?

Apart from clothes, I have a variety of accessories in my wardrobe like watches, energy beads, devotional ornaments, scarves, and bandanas. One thing I haven’t compromised on even on the sets are my devotional threads, which I wear around my neck.

In face, I once got into a fight with my wife about my bandanas as she wanted to throw them out of the house. I feel incomplete without my accessories.

Do you love street shopping or brand shopping?

I love street shopping, as I purchase a lot of things. But yes, I am brand conscious about my denims and footwear.

Any favourite colour?

You will find a lot of red and black in my wardrobe.

