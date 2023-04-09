Exclusive! “I feel very lucky that I am working on a Rajan Shahi show”, Sayli Salunkhe aka Vandana of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si on the grand welcome she received from the cast of Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Mon, 09/04/2023 - 04:45
Sayli Salunkhe

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi’s next for Star Plus is a new love story titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.

Starring Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in the lead, and produced by Rajan Shahi, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is a story that revolves around two middle-aged people from different backgrounds and how their worlds collide when they meet.

The show has a stellar ensemble cast and sees many great and popular actors play seamless roles that are pivotal throughout the story’s arc.

ALSO READ: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Shocking! Vandana calls off her wedding with Vaibhav

Sayli Salunkhe plays the role of Vandana in the show. TellyChakkar caught up with the actress to have a fun chat!

On the grand launch of the show and what her reaction was like with the cast of Anupama and Yeh Rishta being there, she said, “See, that's the thing with every Rajan Ji’s show. We consider each other as family only. Talking about Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta, they welcomed me with so much love. I didn’t feel like a new member in the family. I think we are connected to a different level. I really loved it and feel very lucky that I am working on a Rajan Shahi show, so I just want to thank the teams of Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta and the whole DKP team who have supported me this much”. 

Talking about celebration and shooting a dance sequence, she said, “You all know how much I love dancing, and does not matter what the weather is like. I love dancing and I don’t compromise on that. I am enjoying dancing so far, and the scenes are so good. There is so much drama in store for everyone. I think audiences will really enjoy watching that”. 

Baatien Kuch Ankahee Si air on Star Plus and is produced by Directors Kut Productions! 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:EXCLUSIVE! Karan Veer Mehra on working with Rajan Shahi in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: I am so glad that I have carved a niche where he can call me and say that I will be doing this role

Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

