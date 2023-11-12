Exclusive! I get many hate messages for my character and I feel motivated to perform better as a negative personality: Ishq Vishk Rebound actor Abhishek Kumarr on shooting for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Abhishek opened up on his experience shooting for the show and his bond with Shakti and Bhavika off the screens.
Abhishek Kumarr

MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show stars Bhavika Sharma and Shakti arora in the leading roles as Savi and Ishaan. The drama is at the peak and the fans cannot have enough of the show.

Playing the role of Vinu is Abhishek Kumarr. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Abhishek opened up on his experience shooting for the show and his bond with Shakti and Bhavika off the screens. 

Abhishek said, “I have had a good experience shooting for the show and the legacy which was created by season one is credible as we joined the show when it was at its peak and the audience was the happiest and in love with the show. To continue the growth and be on the top spot on the TRP is just because of a lot of team effort and hard work.”

Talking about the bond he shares with the leading actors, Abhishek mentioned, “I have more scenes with Bhavika off-screen and thought we are seen at loggerheads on-screen, we are mostly chilling and spending some good time on the sets of the show. As for Shakti, I do not have many scenes with him but there is a huge amount of respect that I have for him as an artist.”

Abhishek also shared about creative differences that he faces.

He said, “Creative differences are bound to happen on the set. I am very different than that of my character. I often approach my creative director regarding my character and they explain me. I also find it exciting and challenging as I have to enact a character which I have no traits of in real life. I get many hate messages from the audience for my character and I feel motivated to do better as I am able to convince the audience as a negative character.” 

