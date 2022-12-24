Exclusive! “I got the call that I will be doing Parineeti simultaneously with Bhagyalakshmi, I was a little worried because I really really love Ayush from Bhagyalakshmi”, Vishal Aka Aman Gandhi of Parineeti talks about his experience with Parineeti and s

MUMBAI : Aman Gandhi is the new kid on the block, who is getting all the well deserved attention for his roles like Ayush on Bhagylakshmi and Vishal on Parineeti.

He did a few TV ads and then was roped in a role the in the TV show 'D4-Get Up and Dance' followed by 'Sasural Simar Ka', 'Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi' and 'Naagin 3'. 'D4-Get Up and Dance' was the turning point of his career and there is no looking back for him after that.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Ankur Verma aka Rajeev of Parineetii talks about his experience shooting the show and shares, "The best part is that Ekta ma'am watches the show and we get all the reviews from her; she has a lot of input about where the storyline should be goi

Well, Aman Gandhi is known for playing the role of Aayush on Zee TV’s Bhagyalakshmi and recently made a grand entry on the show Parineeti in the role of Vishal, who is Pari’s fake husband. He has been cracking up the audience with his antics and fans are really loving him on the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about his journey, becoming a part of Parineeti, and more!

You recently became a part of the show Parineeti, how has that experience been like?

I have been very lucky that writers have shown interest in me and given me the responsibility of a very very important character in Parineeti. I think this has a lot to do with Ayush in Bhagyalakshmi because they wanted a similar comic timing of sorts for this character in Parineeti and that’s what I have been told to do, and for now, they have just established my character in the show and I think very soon, maybe in the initial part of January I will start doing Parineeti properly. The writers for Parineeti and Bhagyalakhmi are the same, so they are managing well and I am a fan of these writers any which way. So, I am pretty excited and the experience has been nice till now I am excited to do another character on similar ground with different people with different kinds of dialogues, So I am pretty excited for this.

What made you say yes to the show and this character?

I was in Dubai when I got the call that I will be doing Parineeti simultaneously with Bhagyalakshmi, I was a little worried because I really really love Ayush from Bhagyalakshmi, and Bhagyalskhmi is home and the kind of love that I have for that show, I got a little scared but then they told me how the character is and that it is an opposite lead and plus, we have the same writers for both the shows and I knew it for a fact that they will write a really good character for me, so, there was no point of saying no, because I love working with Anil sir, who is a writer of the show. And it was the character of an opposite lead, so I had to say yes. Balaji has been really kind with the kind of shows that they are giving me and this would be my sixth with them, so I was in fact very happy more than anything else.

Fans have shown a lot of love to your character as Aayush in Bhagyalakshmi, and they perceive that you are very similar to your role in real life, according to you are you more similar or more different to your character?

I am very very very similar to Ayush in Bhagyalakshmi, I mean I think 60 to 70 percent I am playing myself on the screen, and it's just that Ayush is little bit more emotional than I am in real life, and it's majorly the same. And I was told to play myself, so I am doing that. Ayush is pretty much Aman and vice versa

Aman Gandhi is currently seen in Colors Parineeti which also stars Anchal Sahu, Tanvi Dogra, and Ankur Verma.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: This is what Parineeti’s Tanvi Dogra called Anchal Sahu on set?