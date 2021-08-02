EXCLUSIVE! I had auditioned for Chahat and didn’t receive a call for months, feel blessed to have debuted on this show and my director has welcomed me with open arms: Pratibha Ranta aka Chahat of Qurbaan Hua

MUMBAI: Qurbaan Hua is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and the story keeps the audience hooked.

Qurbaan Hua marks the debut show of Pratibha Ranta, and the actress in her first show itself as made a mark and has impressed the audiences with her acting chops and no wonder, they have connected to Chahat.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Pratibha and asked her about her audition process and how she bagged the show.

To which the actress said that she has auditioned for the role way back in (2019) in the month of November and then she didn’t get a call for a few months.

She further said that she then got a call around January (2020), and makers of the show called her down for a mock shoot and then within a day or so she was selected for the show.

We also asked her with whom she bond best on the sets of the show to which the actress said that she has a good bond with her director.

Pratibha says that the show being her debut her director has supported her and guided her so much that she is so thankful to him.

In the end, she said that she feels blessed to have debuted with this show as the entire star cast gets along so well with each other, and had welcomed her with open arms.

